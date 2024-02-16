Subscribe
Ben Whittaker joins Wardley vs Clarke undercard in London

Ben Whittaker makes second ring appearance for 2024

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ben Whittaker returns on Wardley vs Clarke card in London
Ben Whittaker | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Unbeaten British light heavyweight Ben Whittaker is back in the ring on Sunday, March 31 at The O2 Arena in London, England. The 26-year-old native of West Bromwich, West Midlands battles it out on the card topped by Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist makes his second ring appearance for the year.

Ben Whittaker (6-0, 5 KOs) is fresh off the win by TKO in the fifth round against Khalid Graidia on the Buatsi vs Azeez card early February in London. His next opponent is expected to be named shortly.

Among other bouts recently added to the card, Croatia’s Alen Babic (11-1, 10 KOs) and Steve Robinson (13-0, 9 KOs) of Newcastle, England go head to head at heavyweight. Plus, Callum Simpson (13-0, 9 KOs) of Barnsley, England goes through the ropes at super middleweight.

In the main event, undefeated Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs) of Ipswich, Suffolk and unbeaten Frazer Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) of Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire meet in an all-English clash at heavyweight. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds with Wardley’s British and Commonwealth titles at stake.

