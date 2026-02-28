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Live results: Emanuel Navarrete TKOs Eduardo Nunez to win title unification – Video

WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete and IBF titleholder Eduardo "Sugar" Nunez square off in Glendale, Arizona

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Emanuel Navarrete faces Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez on Saturday, February 28, live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The two fighters square off in an all-Mexican super featherweight championship unification bout.

Three-division world champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) puts his WBO 130-pound title on the line, making the fifth defense of his belt. “Sugar” Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) brings his IBF strap to the ring, making his second title defense. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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On the Navarrete vs Nunez undercard, Emiliano Vargas (16-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, California, meets Argentina’s Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-2-1, 13 KOs) at super lightweight. Vargas defends his WBO Latino and NABF titles.

Tahmir Smalls (16-0, 11 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on former title challenger Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at welterweight. Smalls defends his WBA Continental North America title.

Mexico’s Arturo Popoca Cardenas (17-0-1, 9 KOs) clashes with Jordan Martinez (16-0, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, at super bantamweight. Popoca defends his WBC Continental Americas title.

Navarrete vs Nunez results

Get Navarrete vs Nunez full fight card results below.

Main card

  • Emanuel Navarrete def. Eduardo Nunez by TKO (R11, 0:01) | Watch video
  • Emiliano Vargas def. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana by TKO (R9, 3:00) | Watch video
  • Abel Ramos def. Tahmir Smalls by split decision (98-92, 94-96, 97-93)
  • Arturo Popoca vs. Jordan Martinez – split draw (92-98, 96-94, 95-95)

Prelims

  • Oscar Alvarez Guerrero def. Trini Ochoa by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 79-73)
  • Phillip Vella def. Brayan Ramos Armenta by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Hector Beltran Jr def. Cesar Diaz by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Rahman Muhammad def. Mitchell Mcfadden by TKO (R2)

Navarrete vs Nunez live blog

Post-fight press conference

The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.

Emanuel Navarrete stops Eduardo Nunez to unify titles

Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) defeats fellow Mexican Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (29-2, 27 KOs) by 11th-round TKO to become the unified super featherweight champion. The official time of the stoppage was 0:01 of the round, as Nunez was unable to continue due to a swollen eye.

With the win, three-division world champion Navarrete retained his WBO title and claimed the IBF strap from Nunez.

Emanuel Navarrete throws an uppercut during his bout against Eduardo Nunez
Emanuel Navarrete throws an uppercut during his bout against Eduardo Nunez at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Main Event: Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez

It’s time for the main event, featuring Emanuel Navarrete against Eduardo Nunez in a Mexico vs. Mexico super featherweight championship unification bout.

Three-division world champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) puts his WBO title on the line. Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) brings his IBF belt to the ring.

Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Emiliano Vargas stops Agustin Ezequiel Quintana in nine rounds

Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) of Oxnard, California, defeats Argentina’s Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-3-1, 13 KOs) by ninth-round TKO at super lightweight. The bout was stopped during the break before the start of the 10th round.

With the win, Vargas retained his WBO Latino and NABF titles.

Quintana was unhappy with the stoppage and wanted to continue.

Emiliano Vargas and Agustin Ezequiel Quintana during their bout
Emiliano Vargas and Agustin Ezequiel Quintana during their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Abel Ramos defeats Tahmir Smalls by decision

Former title challenger Abel Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, defeats Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (16-1, 11 KOs) by split decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 94-96, and 97-93.

With the victory, Ramos claims the WBA Continental North America title.

Abel Ramos throws a punch during his bout against Tahmir Smalls
Abel Ramos throws a punch during his bout against Tahmir Smalls at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez ends in split draw

Mexico’s Arturo Popoca Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) and Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, fight to a split draw. After 10 rounds at super bantamweight, the judges scored the bout 92-98, 96-94, and 95-95.

Cardenas keeps his WBC Continental Americas title.

Arturo Popoca Cardenas and Jordan Martinez during their boxing match
Arturo Popoca Cardenas and Jordan Martinez during their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Oscar Alvarez Guerrero defeats Trini Ochoa by decision

Oscar Alvarez Guerrero (15-2, 12 KOs) defeats Trini Ochoa (21-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the fight 78-74, 78-74, and 79-73.

Oscar Alvarez Guerrero celebrates his victory over Trini Ochoa during their boxing match
Oscar Alvarez Guerrero celebrates his victory over Trini Ochoa during their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Phillip Vella defeats Brayan Ramos Armenta by decision

Phillip Vella (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Brayan Ramos Armenta (8-8-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round super bantamweight bout. All three judges scored it 60-54.

Phillip Vella throws a punch during his bout against Brayan Ramos Armenta
Phillip Vella lands a punch during his bout against Brayan Ramos Armenta at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Hector Beltran Jr defeats Cesar Diaz by decision

Hector Beltran Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) defeats Cesar Diaz (10-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 60-54.

Hector Beltran Jr during his boxing match against Cesar Diaz
Hector Beltran Jr during his boxing match against Cesar Diaz at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Rahman Muhammad TKOs Mitchell Mcfadden in second round

In the event opener, Rahman Muhammad (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Mitchell Mcfadden (1-1, 1 KO) by second-round TKO at welterweight, sending his opponent to the canvas along the way.

Rahman Muhammad and Mitchell Mcfadden during their boxing match
Rahman Muhammad and Mitchell Mcfadden during their boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Nunez vs Diaz Highlights

Check out the highlight video of Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez in his previous bout last September in Los Mochis, Mexico, when he defeated Christopher Diaz by decision to make his first title defense.

Navarrete vs Suarez Highlights

In case you missed it, check out the highlight moments from the previous fight of Emanuel Navarrete last May, when he fought Charly Suarez in San Diego.

Navarrete vs Nunez: How to watch and start time

Navarrete vs Nunez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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