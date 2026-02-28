Live results: Emanuel Navarrete TKOs Eduardo Nunez to win title unification – Video

Emanuel Navarrete faces Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez on Saturday, February 28, live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The two fighters square off in an all-Mexican super featherweight championship unification bout.
Three-division world champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) puts his WBO 130-pound title on the line, making the fifth defense of his belt. “Sugar” Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) brings his IBF strap to the ring, making his second title defense. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
On the Navarrete vs Nunez undercard, Emiliano Vargas (16-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, California, meets Argentina’s Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-2-1, 13 KOs) at super lightweight. Vargas defends his WBO Latino and NABF titles.
Tahmir Smalls (16-0, 11 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on former title challenger Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at welterweight. Smalls defends his WBA Continental North America title.
Mexico’s Arturo Popoca Cardenas (17-0-1, 9 KOs) clashes with Jordan Martinez (16-0, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, at super bantamweight. Popoca defends his WBC Continental Americas title.
Navarrete vs Nunez results
Get Navarrete vs Nunez full fight card results below.
Main card
- Emanuel Navarrete def. Eduardo Nunez by TKO (R11, 0:01) | Watch video
- Emiliano Vargas def. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana by TKO (R9, 3:00) | Watch video
- Abel Ramos def. Tahmir Smalls by split decision (98-92, 94-96, 97-93)
- Arturo Popoca vs. Jordan Martinez – split draw (92-98, 96-94, 95-95)
Prelims
- Oscar Alvarez Guerrero def. Trini Ochoa by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 79-73)
- Phillip Vella def. Brayan Ramos Armenta by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
- Hector Beltran Jr def. Cesar Diaz by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
- Rahman Muhammad def. Mitchell Mcfadden by TKO (R2)
Navarrete vs Nunez live blog
Post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Emanuel Navarrete stops Eduardo Nunez to unify titles
Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) defeats fellow Mexican Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (29-2, 27 KOs) by 11th-round TKO to become the unified super featherweight champion. The official time of the stoppage was 0:01 of the round, as Nunez was unable to continue due to a swollen eye.
With the win, three-division world champion Navarrete retained his WBO title and claimed the IBF strap from Nunez.
Main Event: Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez
It’s time for the main event, featuring Emanuel Navarrete against Eduardo Nunez in a Mexico vs. Mexico super featherweight championship unification bout.
Three-division world champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) puts his WBO title on the line. Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) brings his IBF belt to the ring.
Emiliano Vargas stops Agustin Ezequiel Quintana in nine rounds
Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) of Oxnard, California, defeats Argentina’s Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-3-1, 13 KOs) by ninth-round TKO at super lightweight. The bout was stopped during the break before the start of the 10th round.
With the win, Vargas retained his WBO Latino and NABF titles.
Quintana was unhappy with the stoppage and wanted to continue.
Abel Ramos defeats Tahmir Smalls by decision
Former title challenger Abel Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, defeats Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (16-1, 11 KOs) by split decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 94-96, and 97-93.
With the victory, Ramos claims the WBA Continental North America title.
Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez ends in split draw
Mexico’s Arturo Popoca Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) and Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, fight to a split draw. After 10 rounds at super bantamweight, the judges scored the bout 92-98, 96-94, and 95-95.
Cardenas keeps his WBC Continental Americas title.
Oscar Alvarez Guerrero defeats Trini Ochoa by decision
Oscar Alvarez Guerrero (15-2, 12 KOs) defeats Trini Ochoa (21-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the fight 78-74, 78-74, and 79-73.
Phillip Vella defeats Brayan Ramos Armenta by decision
Phillip Vella (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Brayan Ramos Armenta (8-8-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round super bantamweight bout. All three judges scored it 60-54.
Hector Beltran Jr defeats Cesar Diaz by decision
Hector Beltran Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) defeats Cesar Diaz (10-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 60-54.
Rahman Muhammad TKOs Mitchell Mcfadden in second round
In the event opener, Rahman Muhammad (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Mitchell Mcfadden (1-1, 1 KO) by second-round TKO at welterweight, sending his opponent to the canvas along the way.
Nunez vs Diaz Highlights
Check out the highlight video of Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez in his previous bout last September in Los Mochis, Mexico, when he defeated Christopher Diaz by decision to make his first title defense.
Navarrete vs Suarez Highlights
In case you missed it, check out the highlight moments from the previous fight of Emanuel Navarrete last May, when he fought Charly Suarez in San Diego.
Navarrete vs Nunez: How to watch and start time
Navarrete vs Nunez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT