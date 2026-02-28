Live results: Emanuel Navarrete TKOs Eduardo Nunez to win title unification – Video

Emanuel Navarrete faces Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez on Saturday, February 28, live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The two fighters square off in an all-Mexican super featherweight championship unification bout.

Three-division world champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) puts his WBO 130-pound title on the line, making the fifth defense of his belt. “Sugar” Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) brings his IBF strap to the ring, making his second title defense. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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On the Navarrete vs Nunez undercard, Emiliano Vargas (16-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, California, meets Argentina’s Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-2-1, 13 KOs) at super lightweight. Vargas defends his WBO Latino and NABF titles.

Tahmir Smalls (16-0, 11 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on former title challenger Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at welterweight. Smalls defends his WBA Continental North America title.

Mexico’s Arturo Popoca Cardenas (17-0-1, 9 KOs) clashes with Jordan Martinez (16-0, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, at super bantamweight. Popoca defends his WBC Continental Americas title.

Navarrete vs Nunez results

Get Navarrete vs Nunez full fight card results below.

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete def. Eduardo Nunez by TKO (R11, 0:01) | Watch video

Emiliano Vargas def. Agustin Ezequiel Quintana by TKO (R9, 3:00) | Watch video

Abel Ramos def. Tahmir Smalls by split decision (98-92, 94-96, 97-93)

Arturo Popoca vs. Jordan Martinez – split draw (92-98, 96-94, 95-95)

Prelims

Oscar Alvarez Guerrero def. Trini Ochoa by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 79-73)

Phillip Vella def. Brayan Ramos Armenta by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Hector Beltran Jr def. Cesar Diaz by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Rahman Muhammad def. Mitchell Mcfadden by TKO (R2)

Navarrete vs Nunez live blog March 1, 2026 12:05 AM EST Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 28, 2026 11:30 PM EST Emanuel Navarrete stops Eduardo Nunez to unify titles Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) defeats fellow Mexican Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (29-2, 27 KOs) by 11th-round TKO to become the unified super featherweight champion. The official time of the stoppage was 0:01 of the round, as Nunez was unable to continue due to a swollen eye.



With the win, three-division world champion Navarrete retained his WBO title and claimed the IBF strap from Nunez. Emanuel Navarrete throws an uppercut during his bout against Eduardo Nunez at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 10:27 PM EST Main Event: Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez It’s time for the main event, featuring Emanuel Navarrete against Eduardo Nunez in a Mexico vs. Mexico super featherweight championship unification bout.



Three-division world champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) puts his WBO title on the line. Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) brings his IBF belt to the ring. Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez during the weigh-in, on February 27, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 10:20 PM EST Emiliano Vargas stops Agustin Ezequiel Quintana in nine rounds Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) of Oxnard, California, defeats Argentina’s Agustin Ezequiel Quintana (22-3-1, 13 KOs) by ninth-round TKO at super lightweight. The bout was stopped during the break before the start of the 10th round.



With the win, Vargas retained his WBO Latino and NABF titles.



Quintana was unhappy with the stoppage and wanted to continue. Emiliano Vargas and Agustin Ezequiel Quintana during their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 9:19 PM EST Abel Ramos defeats Tahmir Smalls by decision Former title challenger Abel Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, defeats Philadelphia’s Tahmir Smalls (16-1, 11 KOs) by split decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 94-96, and 97-93.



With the victory, Ramos claims the WBA Continental North America title. Abel Ramos throws a punch during his bout against Tahmir Smalls at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 8:22 PM EST Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez ends in split draw Mexico’s Arturo Popoca Cardenas (17-0-2, 9 KOs) and Jordan Martinez (16-0-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, fight to a split draw. After 10 rounds at super bantamweight, the judges scored the bout 92-98, 96-94, and 95-95.



Cardenas keeps his WBC Continental Americas title. Arturo Popoca Cardenas and Jordan Martinez during their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 6:58 PM EST Oscar Alvarez Guerrero defeats Trini Ochoa by decision Oscar Alvarez Guerrero (15-2, 12 KOs) defeats Trini Ochoa (21-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the fight 78-74, 78-74, and 79-73. Oscar Alvarez Guerrero celebrates his victory over Trini Ochoa during their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 6:00 PM EST Phillip Vella defeats Brayan Ramos Armenta by decision Phillip Vella (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Brayan Ramos Armenta (8-8-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round super bantamweight bout. All three judges scored it 60-54. Phillip Vella lands a punch during his bout against Brayan Ramos Armenta at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 5:36 PM EST Hector Beltran Jr defeats Cesar Diaz by decision Hector Beltran Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) defeats Cesar Diaz (10-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 60-54. Hector Beltran Jr during his boxing match against Cesar Diaz at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 5:10 PM EST Rahman Muhammad TKOs Mitchell Mcfadden in second round In the event opener, Rahman Muhammad (2-0, 2 KO) defeats Mitchell Mcfadden (1-1, 1 KO) by second-round TKO at welterweight, sending his opponent to the canvas along the way. Rahman Muhammad and Mitchell Mcfadden during their boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on February 28, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing February 28, 2026 3:23 PM EST Nunez vs Diaz Highlights Check out the highlight video of Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez in his previous bout last September in Los Mochis, Mexico, when he defeated Christopher Diaz by decision to make his first title defense. February 28, 2026 1:30 PM EST Navarrete vs Suarez Highlights In case you missed it, check out the highlight moments from the previous fight of Emanuel Navarrete last May, when he fought Charly Suarez in San Diego. February 27, 2026 11:00 PM EST Navarrete vs Nunez: How to watch and start time Navarrete vs Nunez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT