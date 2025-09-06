Live results: Eduardo Nunez defends title against Christopher Diaz

Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez faces Christopher Diaz on Saturday, September 6, live from Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico. They meet in a 12-round bout with Nunez’s IBF super featherweight title on the line.

Mexico’s Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he won against Masanori Rikiishi in May. Diaz (30-5, 19 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, makes his third bid to become champion, having previously come up short against Masayuki Ito and Emanuel Navarrete.

Among the Nunez vs Diaz undercard bouts, Pedro Guevara (43-5-1, 22 KOs) meets fellow Mexican Alexis Molina (13-1-1, 5 KOs) at super flyweight. An all-Mexican flyweight bout pits Yoali Mejia Mosqueda (13-0, 10 KOs) against German Valenzuela Barreras (17-7, 12 KOs).

Additionally, Hector Beltran (3-0, 3 KOs) of Dallas, TX, takes on Mexico’s Moises Martinez Zumaya (2-0, 1 KO) at lightweight. Plus, Gabriela Tellez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL, and Mexico’s Rocio Guerrero Dominguez (7-3-1) clash at super welterweight.

Nunez vs Diaz live blog September 6, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Nunez vs Diaz: How to watch and start time Nunez vs Diaz airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz shake hands during the weigh-in on September 5, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Nunez vs Diaz results

Get Nunez vs Diaz full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)