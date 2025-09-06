Subscribe
Live results: Eduardo Nunez defends title against Christopher Diaz

Eduardo Nunez defends his IBF super featherweight title against Christopher Diaz, live from Los Mochis, Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Los Mochis, Mexico
Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez faces Christopher Diaz on Saturday, September 6, live from Centro de Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Los Mochis, Mexico. They meet in a 12-round bout with Nunez’s IBF super featherweight title on the line.

Mexico’s Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he won against Masanori Rikiishi in May. Diaz (30-5, 19 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, makes his third bid to become champion, having previously come up short against Masayuki Ito and Emanuel Navarrete.

Among the Nunez vs Diaz undercard bouts, Pedro Guevara (43-5-1, 22 KOs) meets fellow Mexican Alexis Molina (13-1-1, 5 KOs) at super flyweight. An all-Mexican flyweight bout pits Yoali Mejia Mosqueda (13-0, 10 KOs) against German Valenzuela Barreras (17-7, 12 KOs).

Additionally, Hector Beltran (3-0, 3 KOs) of Dallas, TX, takes on Mexico’s Moises Martinez Zumaya (2-0, 1 KO) at lightweight. Plus, Gabriela Tellez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL, and Mexico’s Rocio Guerrero Dominguez (7-3-1) clash at super welterweight.

Nunez vs Diaz live blog

Nunez vs Diaz: How to watch and start time

Nunez vs Diaz airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz shake hands during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Nunez vs Diaz results

Get Nunez vs Diaz full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Eduardo Nunez vs. Christopher Diaz
  • Pedro Guevara vs. Alexis Molina Aguirre
  • Yoali Mejia Mosqueda vs. German Valenzuela Barreras
  • Hector Beltran vs. Moises Martinez Zumaya
  • Gabriela Tellez vs. Rocio Guerrero Dominguez
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

