Asanau vs Patera results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Dzmitry Asanau faces Francesco Patera live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, April 10. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round main event at lightweight. The contest headlines the Eye of the Tiger fight card titled “The Ascent.”

Unbeaten Asanau (9-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title and looks to remain undefeated. Francesco Patera (30-5, 11 KOs) of Belgium makes his debut in Canada and aims for his second win in a row.

The co-feature is an all-Mexican showdown between Montreal-based Christopher Guerrero (13-0, 8 KOs) and Oliver Quintana (22-3, 16 KOs). The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight belt at stake.

Among the Asanau vs Patera undercard bouts, Canada’s Mary Spencer (9-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, ON takes on former featherweight champion Ogleidis Suarez (31-5-1, 15 KOs) of Venezuela. Spencer makes the first defense of her WBA super welterweight strap.

Dzmitry Asanau vs Francesco Patera live blog April 10, 2025 4:24 pm EDT Asanau vs Patera undercard Among the non-championship eight-round bouts on the Asanau vs Patera undercard, Colombian-born, Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (12-0, 11 KOs) faces Sebastian Aguirre (19-6, 12 KOs) of Argentina at super lightweight. Canada’s Alexandre Gaumont (12-0, 8 KOs) of Gatineau, QC meets Mathis Lourenco (13-5-3, 6 KOs) of France at middleweight. Plus, French-born, Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (9-0, 7 KOs) takes on Ukraine’s Mykola Vovk (15-6, 9 KOs) at super middleweight. April 10, 2025 2:27 pm EDT Wyatt Sanford & Erik Israyelyan make pro debut The Asanau vs Patera fight card comprises eight bouts in total. The event features two pro boxing debuts, as Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, NS, faces fellow Canadian Shawn Archer (2-5, 2 KOs) of Quesnel, BC, in a four-rounder at super lightweight, and Montreal-based Erik Israyelyan of Armenia takes on Richard Bernath (0-1) of Hungary in a four-rounder at lightweight. April 10, 2025 12:31 pm EDT Asanau vs Patera start time Asanau vs Patera airs live on Punching Grace in Canada and ESPN+ in the U.S. The start time is 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be useful for streaming from a different location. Dzmitry Asanau and Francesco Patera at the weigh-in on April 9, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Dzmitry Asanau vs Francesco Patera results

Get Dzmitry Asanau vs Francesco Patera full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.