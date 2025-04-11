Photos: Dzmitry Asanau decisions Francesco Patera in Montreal

Dzmitry Asanau walked away with the win on April 10, when he faced Francesco Patera at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. The unbeaten lightweight defeated his opponent from Belgium by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, two judges scored the fight 100-90, and one judge scored it 98-92.

With the victory, 28-year-old Asanau retained his WBC Continental Americas belt and improved to 10-0, 4 KOs. 31-year-old Patera dropped to 30-6, 11 KOs.

In the co-main event, Christopher Guerrero (14-0, 8 KOs) defeated fellow Mexican Oliver Quintana (22-4, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision with the scores 99-88, 98-89, and 98-89, landing three knockdowns along the way. With the win, Montreal-based Guerrero lifted the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight strap.

In the world championship action, Mary Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Canada made the first successful defense of her WBA super welterweight title by unanimous decision against Ogleidis Suarez (31-6-1, 15 KOs) of Venezuela. After 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91, 100-90, and 100-90.

Among other Asanau vs Patera results, Colombian-born, Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (13-0, 11 KOs) defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Aguirre (19-7, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight with the scores 80-71 across the board. Canadian Alexandre Gaumont (13-0, 9 KOs) of Gatineau, QC knocked out Mathis Lourenco (13-6-3, 6 KOs) of France in the fourth round at middleweight.

French-born, Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (10-0, 8 KOs) dropped Mykola Vovk (15-7, 9 KOs) of Ukraine, claiming the win via second-round TKO at super middleweight.

In the event opener, Erik Israyelyan (1-0, 1 KO) of Armenia made a successful pro boxing debut with a first-round TKO against Hungary’s Richard Bernath (0-2) at lightweight.