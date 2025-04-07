Subscribe
Photos: Dzmitry Asanau vs Francesco Patera press conference

On the undercard, Christopher Guerrero faces Oliver Quintana, and Mary Spencer defends her title against Ogleidis Suarez

By Parviz Iskenderov
Boxing promoter Camille Estephan at the press conference for Dzmitry Asanau vs Francesco Patera in Montreal, QC, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Dzmitry Asanau and Francesco Patera went face-to-face at the press conference ahead of their bout. The pair square off in the main event at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, QC, Canada, on April 10. In the U.S., the fight card airs live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Asanau (9-0, 4 KOs) puts his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title on the line. Belgium’s Francesco Patera (30-5, 11 KOs), who made his North American debut in July 2023 against Keyshawn Davis in Shawnee, Oklahoma, targets his second straight victory.

The press conference also featured the fighters battling it out on the Asanau vs Patera undercard. In the co-feature, Mexican-born, Montreal-based Christopher Guerrero (13-0, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Oliver Quintana (22-3, 16 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight belt.

In world championship action, Canada’s Mary Spencer (9-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, ON, makes the first defense of her WBA super welterweight strap against former featherweight champion Ogleidis Suarez (31-5-1, 15 KOs) of Venezuela.

Camille Estephan speaks at the Asanau vs Patera press conference | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Dzmitry Asanau | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Dzmitry Asanau and Francesco Patera come face-to-face | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Dzmitry Asanau, Camille Estephan and Francesco Patera | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christopher Guerrero | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christopher Guerrero and Oliver Quintana come face-to-face | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christopher Guerrero, Camille Estephan and Oliver Quintana | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Mary Spencer | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Mary Spencer and Ogleidis Suarez come face-to-face | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Mary Spencer, Camille Estephan and Ogleidis Suarez | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Participants at the Asanau vs Patera press conference | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Also on the Asanau vs Patera undercard is an eight-round super lightweight bout between Colombian-born, Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (12-0, 11 KOs) and Sebastian Aguirre (19-6, 12 KOs) of Argentina. Canada’s Alexandre Gaumont (12-0, 8 KOs) of Gatineau, QC and Mathis Lourenco (13-5-3, 6 KOs) of France clash in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

French-born, Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (9-0, 7 KOs) meets Mykola Vovk (15-6, 9 KOs) of Ukraine in an eight-round contest at super middleweight. Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, NS makes his pro boxing debut in an all-Canadian four-round super lightweight bout against Shawn Archer (2-5, 2 KOs) of Quesnel, BC.

Additionally, Montreal-based Erik Israyelyan of Armenian makes his pro debut in a four-round lightweight matchup against Richard Bernath (0-1) of Hungary.

