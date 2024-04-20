Haney vs Garcia results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Devin Haney faces Ryan Garcia live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. San Francisco’s undefeated world champion and once-beaten contender of Victorville, California square off in the main event bout at 143.2-pound catchweight.
Bay Area former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound belt. LA-based Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) is ineligible to claim the title in case of his victory, as he missed the required championship limit by 3.2 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California goes up against Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland. The pair battles it out for the WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title.
Among the PPV undercard bouts, Indio-based super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan defends his WBA Intercontinental title in the 10-rounder against French Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs). In the 12-round bout, LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) and David Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica go head to head for the interim WBA super flyweight title. The 10-round super welterweight PPV opener pits Charles Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio against Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) of Des Plaines, Illinois.
Headlining Haney vs Garcia free prelims, former three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Vaughn Alexander (18-10-1, 11 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia live stream
United States
Broadcast: DAZN PPV and PPV.com
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT
UK & Australia
Broadcast: DAZN PPV
Date: Sunday, April 21
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Fight card
Main card
- Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Haney’s WBC junior welterweight title
- Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title
- Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Melikuziev’s WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title
- John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – interim WBA super flyweight title
- Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, super welterweight
Preliminary card
- Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba Yassa, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro, 6 rounds, lightweight
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia results
Stay tuned for Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia live results.