Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Haney vs Garcia results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia live results from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Devin Haney faces Ryan Garcia live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Devin Haney faces Ryan Garcia live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. San Francisco’s undefeated world champion and once-beaten contender of Victorville, California square off in the main event bout at 143.2-pound catchweight.

Bay Area former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound belt. LA-based Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) is ineligible to claim the title in case of his victory, as he missed the required championship limit by 3.2 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 10-round co-main event, undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California goes up against Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland. The pair battles it out for the WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title.

Among the PPV undercard bouts, Indio-based super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan defends his WBA Intercontinental title in the 10-rounder against French Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs). In the 12-round bout, LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) and David Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica go head to head for the interim WBA super flyweight title. The 10-round super welterweight PPV opener pits Charles Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio against Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) of Des Plaines, Illinois.

Headlining Haney vs Garcia free prelims, former three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Vaughn Alexander (18-10-1, 11 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN PPV and PPV.com
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

Watch on PPV.com

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN PPV
Date: Sunday, April 21
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Buy PPV on DAZN

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Haney’s WBC junior welterweight title
  • Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Melikuziev’s WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title
  • John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – interim WBA super flyweight title
  • Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba Yassa, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro, 6 rounds, lightweight

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia results

Stay tuned for Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.