David Jimenez decisions John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez to land interim title

David Jimenez bests John Ramirez on Haney vs Garcia card live from Brooklyn, New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
David Jimenez defeats John Scrappy Ramirez
David Jimenez | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
David Jimenez came out on top against John “Scrappy” Ramirez on Saturday, April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The pair battled it out on the PPV card topped by Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia.

Costa Rican former world title challenger Jimenez and Los Angeles native Ramirez battled it out for the interim WBA 115 lbs title. The contest went the full distance. After 12 rounds, two judges scored the fight 117-111 and one judge had 116-112, all in favor of the once-beaten contender.

With the victory by unanimous decision, David Jimenez improved to 16-1, 11 KOs and secured his fourth win in a row. The Cartago, Costa Rica’s 32-year-old, who earlier in his career unsuccessfully challenged Artem Dalakian for the WBA flyweight title, landed the interim WBA junior bantamweight belt.

John “Scrappy” Ramirez dropped to 13-1, 9 KOs. LA’s 27-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

