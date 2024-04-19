Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia free prelims

The six-fight Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia free preliminary card leads to the PPV action live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. On the top of prelims, Ukraine’s former three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KOs) faces Vaughn Alexander (18-10-1, 11 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Among other bouts, unbeaten Darius Fulghum (10-0, 9 KOs) of El Paso, Texas takes on Mexico’s Cristian Olivas (22-10, 19 KOs) in the eight-round bout at super middleweight. Santa Ana’s Jonathan Canas (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Markus Bowes (2-5, 2 KOs) of Durham, North Carolina in the four-round matchup at lightweight. Las Vegas-based Amari Jones (11-0, 10 KOs) of Oakland, California and Armel Mbumba Yassa (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Germany by way of Congo clash in the eight-round contest at middleweight.

In addition, LA’s Kevin Newman II (15-3-1, 9 KOs) fights Eric Robles (9-3, 8 KOs) of Mexico in the eight-round bout at super middleweight. Rounding out the card, Shamar Canal (7-0, 4 KOs) of Schenectady, New York and Mexico’s Pedro Penunuri Borgaro (7-1, 4 KOs) go head to head in the six-rounder at lightweight.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, San Francisco’s WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) goes up against Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California. In the co-main event, Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California and Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland square off at junior welterweight.