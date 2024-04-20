Photos: Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia tip the scales & go face to face in Brooklyn, NY

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia stepped on the scales and went face to face in front of the fans at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The pair battles it out in the main event live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20.

Undefeated former undisputed lightweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) weighed-in at 140 lbs. San Francisco’s 25-year-old made it official for the first defense of his WBC junior welterweight title.

Once-beaten contender Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) missed weight, showing 143.2 lbs. The 25-year-old native of Victorville, California is ineligible to lift title in case of his victory.

In the co-feature, Arnold Barboza Jr of Long Beach, California and Sean McComb of Belfast, Northern Ireland go head to head for the WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title. Among other Haney vs Garcia PPV undercard bouts, Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title against Pierre Hubert Dibombe of France.

Plus, LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez and David Jimenez of Costa Rica square off for the interim WBA super flyweight title. In addition, Charles Conwell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Nathaniel Gallimore of Des Plaines, Illinois meet at super welterweight.