Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia tip the scales & go face to face in Brooklyn, NY

Devin Haney official for WBC 140-pound title defense, Ryan Garcia ineligible to lift belt

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Devin Haney on weight for title defense against Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Follow us

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia stepped on the scales and went face to face in front of the fans at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The pair battles it out in the main event live on pay-per-view from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20.

Undefeated former undisputed lightweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) weighed-in at 140 lbs. San Francisco’s 25-year-old made it official for the first defense of his WBC junior welterweight title.

Once-beaten contender Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) missed weight, showing 143.2 lbs. The 25-year-old native of Victorville, California is ineligible to lift title in case of his victory.

Devin Haney
Devin Haney | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney
Devin Haney | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney
Devin Haney | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney
Devin Haney | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney
Devin Haney | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia go face to face | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia go face to face | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia faceoff
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia go face to face | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney
Devin Haney | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Devin Haney
Devin Haney | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda

In the co-feature, Arnold Barboza Jr of Long Beach, California and Sean McComb of Belfast, Northern Ireland go head to head for the WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title. Among other Haney vs Garcia PPV undercard bouts, Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title against Pierre Hubert Dibombe of France.

Plus, LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez and David Jimenez of Costa Rica square off for the interim WBA super flyweight title. In addition, Charles Conwell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Nathaniel Gallimore of Des Plaines, Illinois meet at super welterweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.