Arnold Barboza Jr takes controversial decision against Sean McComb

Arnold Barboza Jr took the win against Sean McComb on Saturday, April 20 live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The junior welterweight bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 98-92 in favor of McComb. Two other judges had 96-94 and 97-93 for Barboza Jr.

With the victory by split decision, Arnold Barboza Jr improved to 30-0, 11 KOs and remained undefeated. The 32-year-old native of Long Beach, California retained his WBO Intercontinental belt.

Sean McComb dropped to 18-2, 5 KOs. The 31-year-old southpaw of Belfast, Northern Ireland got his seven-fight winning streak snapped.

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb scorecard | Twitter/JoseYoungs

Get Haney vs Garcia full fight card results.