Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Arnold Barboza Jr takes controversial decision against Sean McComb

Arnold Barboza Jr defeats Sean McComb in co-feature to Haney vs Garcia live from Brooklyn, NY

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Arnold Barboza Jr defeats Sean McComb by split decision
Arnold Barboza Jr | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda
Follow us

Arnold Barboza Jr took the win against Sean McComb on Saturday, April 20 live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The junior welterweight bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 98-92 in favor of McComb. Two other judges had 96-94 and 97-93 for Barboza Jr.

With the victory by split decision, Arnold Barboza Jr improved to 30-0, 11 KOs and remained undefeated. The 32-year-old native of Long Beach, California retained his WBO Intercontinental belt.

Sean McComb dropped to 18-2, 5 KOs. The 31-year-old southpaw of Belfast, Northern Ireland got his seven-fight winning streak snapped.

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb scorecard
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb scorecard | Twitter/JoseYoungs

Get Haney vs Garcia full fight card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.