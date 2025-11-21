Photos: Benavidez and Yarde make weight for 175-pound title

David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde successfully weighed in and faced off for their WBC 175-pound title fight. The two fighters clash in the main event of the Ring IV card, live from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 22.
Unbeaten champion Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, came in at 174.3 lbs. British challenger Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) showed 173.9 lbs for his third attempt to become champion.
Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) of Decatur, GA, weighed in at 146.12 lbs for his WBO 147-pound title defense against former two-division champion Devin Haney (32-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) of San Francisco, CA, who registered 146.6 lbs.
Unified WBC and WBO 115-pound champion Jesse Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, and Argentina’s WBA champion Fernando Daniel Martinez (18-0, 9 KOs) tipped the scales at 114.6 lbs and 113.12 lbs, respectively, for their championship unification bout.
Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, and Sam Noakes (23-1, 17 KOs) of the UK declared 134 lbs and 134.9 lbs, respectively, for their clash for the vacant WBO 135-pound title.
Check out the current Benavidez vs Yarde lineup and weights below.
The Benavidez vs Yarde weights are as follows:
Main card
- David Benavidez (174.3 lbs) vs. Anthony Yarde (173.9 lbs)
- Brian Norman Jr. (146.12 lbs) vs. Devin Haney (146.6 lbs)
- Jesse Rodriguez (114.6 lbs) vs. Fernando Daniel Martinez (113.12 lbs)
- Abdullah Mason (134 lbs) vs. Sam Noakes (134.9 lbs)
Prelims
- Vito Mielnicki Jr (159.6) vs. Samuel Nmomah (159.6 lbs)
- Mohammed Alakel (131.6 lbs) vs. Jiaming Li (132.3 lbs)
- Julio Porras Ruiz (167.9 lbs) vs. Pius Mpenda (166.12 lbs)
- Sultan Almohammed (129 lbs) vs. Umesh Chavan (129.9 lbs)
- Barker Ssewanyana (115.3 lbs) vs. Juan Perez (116.9 lbs)