Canelo vs Mbilli officially announced for October in Riyadh

The championship bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Christian Mbilli has been officially announced to take place at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, October 31. The card will stream live on DAZN PPV.

The bout was originally expected to take place in September but was postponed.

In July, Canelo (62-3-2, 39 KOs) explained why the original fight date was pushed back and revealed the new date of October 31.

The official announcement was made on Tuesday, with tickets going on sale.

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Canelo challenges Mbilli for WBC title

Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-3-2, 39 KOs) competes for the first time since losing his undisputed super middleweight title to Terence Crawford last September. The 36-year-old former champion looks to regain the WBC belt.

Montreal-based Cameroonian-French champion Christian Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), who initially won the interim title, makes his first defense as a full champion. The 31-year-old was elevated following Crawford’s retirement.

In his previous bout on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard, Mbilli fought Lester Martinez to a split draw to retain his interim belt.

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.