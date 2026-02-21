Live results: Leigh Wood beats Josh Warrington in rematch – Video

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington face off in a rematch on Saturday, February 21, live from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The all-British showdown between the two former champions is scheduled for 12 rounds at super featherweight.

The two fighters first met in October 2023, when Nottingham’s Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) defeated Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) of Leeds by seventh-round TKO.

Advertisement

Stepping through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, Wood looks to rebound from a ninth-round stoppage defeat to Anthony Cacace last May. Warrington aims for his second straight victory since dropping a decision to Cacace in September 2024 and to avenge his loss to Wood.

On the Wood vs Warrington 2 undercard, Ishmael Davis (15-3, 6 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles against Bilal Fawaz (10-1-1, 3 KOs). A heavyweight clash pits Dave Allen (24-8-2, 19 KOs) against Karim Berredjem (12-10, 3 KOs).

A world championship bout features Sandy Ryan facing Karla Ramos Zamora for the vacant WBC super lightweight title. The main card opener is a heavyweight battle between Leo Atang (4-0, 4 KOs) and Dan Garber (11-6, 2 KOs).

Wood vs Warrington 2 results

Get Wood vs Warrington 2 full fight card results below.

Main card

Leigh Wood def. Josh Warrington by unanimous decision (119-110, 117-111, 119-109) | Watch video

Bilal Fawaz def. Ishmael Davis by majority decision (115-113, 115-114, 114-114)

David Allen def. Karim Berredjem by TKO (R1, 0:57)

Sandy Ryan def. Karla Ramos Zamora by majority decision (97-93, 97-93, 95-95)

Leo Atang def. Dan Garber by TKO (R1, 1:02)

Prelims

Tiah-Mai Ayton def. Catherine Tacone Ramos by points (77-75)

Molly McCann def. Beata Dudek by points (60-55)

Joe Howarth def. Dan Booth by points (40-36)

Wood vs Warrington 2 live blog February 21, 2026 5:33 PM EST Wood vs Warrington 2 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 21, 2026 5:01 PM EST Leigh Wood wins rematch against Josh Warrington by decision Leigh Wood defeats Josh Warrington by unanimous decision in their super featherweight rematch. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 119-110, 117-111, and 119-109. Leigh Wood lands a punch during his bout against Josh Warrington at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing February 21, 2026 3:41 PM EST Bilal Fawaz defeats Ishmael Davis by decision Bilal Fawaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs) defeats Ishmael Davis (15-4, 6 KOs) by majority decision to claim the British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-114, and 114-114. Bilal Fawaz lands a punch during his bout against Ishmael Davis at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing February 21, 2026 2:18 PM EST David Allen stops Karim Berredjem in first round Dave Allen (25-8-2, 20 KOs) defeats Karim Berredjem (12-11, 3 KOs) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. On his way to victory, Allen sent his opponent to the canvas twice. Berredjem’s corner threw in the towel. The official time was 57 seconds into the round. David Allen knocks down Karim Berredjem during their bout at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing February 21, 2026 2:05 PM EST Sandy Ryan defeats Karla Ramos Zamora by decision to claim title Sandy Ryan (9-3-1, 3 KOs) defeats Karla Ramos Zamora (12-11-2, 4 KOs) by majority decision to claim the vacant WBC super lightweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-93, 97-93, and 95-95. Sandy Ryan lands a punch during her bout against Karla Ramos Zamora at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing February 21, 2026 1:43 PM EST Benavidez vs Ramirez – Launch Press Conference Meanwhile, don’t miss the kickoff presser featuring David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez as they announce their Mexico vs Mexico showdown on May 2 in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend. February 21, 2026 1:38 PM EST Leo Atang TKOs Dan Garber in first round In the main card opener, Leo Atang (5-0, 5 KOs) defeats Dan Garber (11-7, 2 KOs) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:02 of the round. Leo Atang and Dan Garber during their bout at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing February 21, 2026 1:00 PM EST Tiah-Mai Ayton defeats Catherine Tacone Ramos by points Wrapping up the prelims, Tiah-Mai Ayton (5-0, 4 KOs) defeats Catherine Tacone Ramos (9-4-1, 2 KOs) via a 77-75 points decision in an eight-round bantamweight bout. Tiah-Mai Ayton following her victory over Catherine Tacone Ramos during their bout at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing February 21, 2026 12:21 PM EST Molly McCann defeats Beata Dudek by points Molly McCann (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Beata Dudek (7-9, 4 KOs) via a 60-55 points decision in a six-round super bantamweight bout. Molly McCann throws a punch during her bout against Beata Dudek at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing February 21, 2026 12:17 PM EST Joe Howarth defeats Dan Booth by points Kicking off the action, Joe Howarth (15-2, 4 KOs) defeats Dan Booth (6-19, 3 KOs) via a 40-36 points decision in a four-round welterweight bout. Joe Howarth attacks Dan Booth during their bout at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, on February 21, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing February 21, 2026 3:29 AM EST Wood vs Warrington – First Fight Video In case you missed it – here’s the video of the first full fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington in Sheffield, England, in October 2023. February 21, 2026 1:12 AM EST Wood vs Warrington 2 – Final Faceoff At the weigh-in ceremony, Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington went face to face one last time ahead of their rematch. February 20, 2026 11:02 PM EST Wood vs Warrington 2: How to watch and start time Wood vs Warrington 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims above, with results added as the stream ends.