Live results: Leigh Wood beats Josh Warrington in rematch – Video

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington face off in a rematch on Saturday, February 21, live from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The all-British showdown between the two former champions is scheduled for 12 rounds at super featherweight.
The two fighters first met in October 2023, when Nottingham’s Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) defeated Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) of Leeds by seventh-round TKO.
Stepping through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, Wood looks to rebound from a ninth-round stoppage defeat to Anthony Cacace last May. Warrington aims for his second straight victory since dropping a decision to Cacace in September 2024 and to avenge his loss to Wood.
On the Wood vs Warrington 2 undercard, Ishmael Davis (15-3, 6 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles against Bilal Fawaz (10-1-1, 3 KOs). A heavyweight clash pits Dave Allen (24-8-2, 19 KOs) against Karim Berredjem (12-10, 3 KOs).
A world championship bout features Sandy Ryan facing Karla Ramos Zamora for the vacant WBC super lightweight title. The main card opener is a heavyweight battle between Leo Atang (4-0, 4 KOs) and Dan Garber (11-6, 2 KOs).
Wood vs Warrington 2 results
Get Wood vs Warrington 2 full fight card results below.
Main card
- Leigh Wood def. Josh Warrington by unanimous decision (119-110, 117-111, 119-109) | Watch video
- Bilal Fawaz def. Ishmael Davis by majority decision (115-113, 115-114, 114-114)
- David Allen def. Karim Berredjem by TKO (R1, 0:57)
- Sandy Ryan def. Karla Ramos Zamora by majority decision (97-93, 97-93, 95-95)
- Leo Atang def. Dan Garber by TKO (R1, 1:02)
Prelims
- Tiah-Mai Ayton def. Catherine Tacone Ramos by points (77-75)
- Molly McCann def. Beata Dudek by points (60-55)
- Joe Howarth def. Dan Booth by points (40-36)
Wood vs Warrington 2 live blog
Wood vs Warrington 2 post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Leigh Wood wins rematch against Josh Warrington by decision
Leigh Wood defeats Josh Warrington by unanimous decision in their super featherweight rematch. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 119-110, 117-111, and 119-109.
Bilal Fawaz defeats Ishmael Davis by decision
Bilal Fawaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs) defeats Ishmael Davis (15-4, 6 KOs) by majority decision to claim the British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-114, and 114-114.
David Allen stops Karim Berredjem in first round
Dave Allen (25-8-2, 20 KOs) defeats Karim Berredjem (12-11, 3 KOs) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. On his way to victory, Allen sent his opponent to the canvas twice. Berredjem’s corner threw in the towel. The official time was 57 seconds into the round.
Sandy Ryan defeats Karla Ramos Zamora by decision to claim title
Sandy Ryan (9-3-1, 3 KOs) defeats Karla Ramos Zamora (12-11-2, 4 KOs) by majority decision to claim the vacant WBC super lightweight title. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-93, 97-93, and 95-95.
Benavidez vs Ramirez – Launch Press Conference
Meanwhile, don’t miss the kickoff presser featuring David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez as they announce their Mexico vs Mexico showdown on May 2 in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend.
Leo Atang TKOs Dan Garber in first round
In the main card opener, Leo Atang (5-0, 5 KOs) defeats Dan Garber (11-7, 2 KOs) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:02 of the round.
Tiah-Mai Ayton defeats Catherine Tacone Ramos by points
Wrapping up the prelims, Tiah-Mai Ayton (5-0, 4 KOs) defeats Catherine Tacone Ramos (9-4-1, 2 KOs) via a 77-75 points decision in an eight-round bantamweight bout.
Molly McCann defeats Beata Dudek by points
Molly McCann (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Beata Dudek (7-9, 4 KOs) via a 60-55 points decision in a six-round super bantamweight bout.
Joe Howarth defeats Dan Booth by points
Kicking off the action, Joe Howarth (15-2, 4 KOs) defeats Dan Booth (6-19, 3 KOs) via a 40-36 points decision in a four-round welterweight bout.
Wood vs Warrington – First Fight Video
In case you missed it – here’s the video of the first full fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington in Sheffield, England, in October 2023.
Wood vs Warrington 2 – Final Faceoff
At the weigh-in ceremony, Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington went face to face one last time ahead of their rematch.
Wood vs Warrington 2: How to watch and start time
Wood vs Warrington 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.
The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims above, with results added as the stream ends.