Live results: Danny Garcia faces Daniel Gonzalez in ‘Farewell to Brooklyn’ showdown

Danny “Swift” Garcia takes on Daniel Gonzalez live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on Saturday, October 18. The two fighters square off in a scheduled 10-round bout at super welterweight.

Two-weight champion “Swift” Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA looks to rebound from a defeat to Erislandy Lara last September. Gonzalez (19-1) of Queens, NY aims for his third straight victory. The contest headlines the fight card, billed as “Farewell to Brooklyn.”

On the undercard, Damian Knyba (16-0, 10 KOs) of Poland meets Philadelphia’s Joey Dawejko (28-13-4, 16 KOs) at heavyweight. Brooklyn’s former interim champion Chris Colbert (17-3, 6 KOs) looks to bounce back from two defeats, facing Argentina’s Blas Ezequiel Caro (12-8, 5 KOs) at lightweight. Additionally, Philadelphia’s Gabriel Rosado (27-17-1, 16 KOs) and Vaughn Alexander (19-16-2, 12 KOs) of Saint Louis, MO clash at super middleweight.

The super lightweight bout between Philadelphia’s Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs) and Ghana’s former champion Richard Commey (31-5-1, 28 KOs) has been canceled after Commey withdrew, reportedly due to personal reasons.

Garcia vs Gonzalez airs live on Millions.co. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Danny Garcia vs. Daniel Gonzalez

Dominique Crowder vs. Fernando Diaz

Damian Knyba vs. Joey Dawejko

Gabriel Rosado vs. Vaughn Alexander

Chris Colbert vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro

