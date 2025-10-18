Subscribe
Live results: Danny Garcia faces Daniel Gonzalez in ‘Farewell to Brooklyn’ showdown

Danny "Swift" Garcia and Daniel Gonzalez face off in a super welterweight bout, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Boxers Danny Garcia and Daniel Gonzalez facing off during the weigh-in before their match
Danny Garcia and Daniel Gonzalez face off at the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of their bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Ed Diller/Swift Promotions
Danny “Swift” Garcia takes on Daniel Gonzalez live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on Saturday, October 18. The two fighters square off in a scheduled 10-round bout at super welterweight.

Two-weight champion “Swift” Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA looks to rebound from a defeat to Erislandy Lara last September. Gonzalez (19-1) of Queens, NY aims for his third straight victory. The contest headlines the fight card, billed as “Farewell to Brooklyn.”

On the undercard, Damian Knyba (16-0, 10 KOs) of Poland meets Philadelphia’s Joey Dawejko (28-13-4, 16 KOs) at heavyweight. Brooklyn’s former interim champion Chris Colbert (17-3, 6 KOs) looks to bounce back from two defeats, facing Argentina’s Blas Ezequiel Caro (12-8, 5 KOs) at lightweight. Additionally, Philadelphia’s Gabriel Rosado (27-17-1, 16 KOs) and Vaughn Alexander (19-16-2, 12 KOs) of Saint Louis, MO clash at super middleweight.

The super lightweight bout between Philadelphia’s Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs) and Ghana’s former champion Richard Commey (31-5-1, 28 KOs) has been canceled after Commey withdrew, reportedly due to personal reasons.

Garcia vs Gonzalez live blog

Garcia vs Gonzalez: How to watch and start time

Garcia vs Gonzalez airs live on Millions.co. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Garcia vs Gonzalez results

Get Garcia vs Gonzalez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

  • Danny Garcia vs. Daniel Gonzalez
  • Dominique Crowder vs. Fernando Diaz
  • Damian Knyba vs. Joey Dawejko
  • Gabriel Rosado vs. Vaughn Alexander
  • Chris Colbert vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro

Prelims

  • Reshat Mati vs. Jose Angulo
  • Mathew Gonzalez vs. Wilfredo Flores
  • Avtandil Khurtsidze vs. Andres Martinez
  • Keith Colon Rodriguez vs. David Calabro
  • Cristian Cangelosi vs. Victoriano Antonio Santillan
  • Quincey Williams vs. Christopher Rodriguez
  • Jahanzeb Rizwan vs. Travon Millage
  • Zahir Abdus Salaam vs. Eduardo De La Paz
  • Elijah Gonzalez vs. Jason Chavez
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

