Erislandy Lara drops & stops Danny Garcia in nine rounds to retain title

Erislandy Lara was on top in his middleweight title defense against Danny “Swift” Garcia on September 14. The Cuban southpaw took a dominant win, eliminating fellow two-division world champion of Philadelphia in the co-feature to Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga. The event aired live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

41-year-old Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) successfully defended his WBA 160 lbs belt for the third time. Currently, the oldest world champion in boxing took the victory via RTD, after his opponent’s father, Angel Garcia, called it a day after the ninth round.

At the end of that round the Houston-based champion sent the challenger to the canvas with a left hand.

Former super lightweight and welterweight champion Danny Garcia (37-4, 21 KOs) made his first ring appearance in over two years. The 36-year-old was looking to claim the belt in his third weight class.