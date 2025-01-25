Smith vs Ouizza results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Dalton Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) faces Walid Ouizza (19-2, 8 KOs) on January 25 live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England. The contest features the representative of host country up against the opponent from France. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round bout at super lightweight. Smith puts his WBC Silver title on the line. In addition, the vacant EBU European title is up for grabs.

The co-main event pits Harry Scarff (13-3, 3 KOs) against Conah Walker (14-3-1, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight. Scarff’s British and Commonwealth straps are at stake.

Also on the card is a 10-round championship bout between current unified IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (9-0) of the UK and challenger Mea Motu (20-0, 8 KOs) from New Zealand. The main card opener is an eight-round matchup between British Ibraheem Sulaimaan (6-0, 4 KOs) and Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce (18-17-2, 7 KOs) of Argentina.

Among the Smith vs Ouizza prelims, Hamza Uddin (3-0, 1 KOs) of the UK takes on Misael Ezequiel Graffioli (5-3) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. Plus, Traie Duberry (4-0, 2 KOs) of the UK and Camilo Castagno (5-3) of Argentina battle it out in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza results

Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza full fight card

Main card (2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT)

Prelims (12:45 pm ET / 5:45 pm GMT)