Photos: Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza on weight for 140 lbs bout in Nottingham

Dalton Smith defends his WBC Silver title, plus the vacant EBU European title is on the line

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dalton Smith and Walid Ouizza
Dalton Smith and Walid Ouizza at the weigh-in ceremony on January 24, 2025 ahead of their bout at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith and Walid Ouizza successfully weighed in for their 140-pound bout at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on January 25. Smith brings to the ring his WBC Silver title. In addition, the vacant EBU European title is on the line.

Unbeaten representative of host country Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) weighed in at 140 lbs. Walid Ouizza (19-2, 8 KOs) of France showed 139.4 lbs.

In the co-main event, Harry Scarff (13-3, 3 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Conah Walker (14-3-1, 5 KOs). The fighters tipped the scales at 146.3 lbs and 146.7 lbs, respectively.

In the rescheduled world championship action, London native Ellie Scotney (9-0) defends her IBF and WBO super bantamweight titles against Mea Motu (20-0, 8 KOs) of New Zealand. Scotney came in at 121.7 lbs. Motu was 121.1 lbs.

British Ibraheem Sulaimaan (6-0, 4 KOs) and Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce (18-17-2, 7 KOs) of Argentina were 132.3 lbs and 131 lbs, respectively, for their main card opener.

Check out the current Smith vs Ouizza lineup and weights below.

Dalton Smith and Walid Ouizza
Dalton Smith and Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Harry Scarff and Conah Walker
Harry Scarff and Conah Walker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ellie Scotney and Mea Motu
Ellie Scotney and Mea Motu | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce
Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Hamza Uddin and Misael Ezequiel Graffioli
Hamza Uddin and Misael Ezequiel Graffioli | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Traie Duberry and Camilo Castagno
Traie Duberry and Camilo Castagno | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Smith vs Ouizza fight card

Main card

  • Dalton Smith (140) vs. Walid Ouizza (139.4)
  • Harry Scarff (146.3) vs. Conah Walker (146.7)
  • Ellie Scotney (121.7) vs. Mea Motu (121.1)
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan (132.3) vs. Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce (131)

Prelims

  • Hamza Uddin (113.3) vs. Misael Ezequiel Graffioli (113.1)
  • Traie Duberry (198.2) vs. Camilo Castagno (193)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

