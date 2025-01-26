Photos: Dalton Smith drops & stops Walid Ouizza in first round

Dalton Smith took a dominant win against Walid Ouizza on Saturday, January 25 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England. On his way to victory, the native of Sheffield, Yorkshire sent his opponent from France to the canvas twice.

The first knockdown came from a flurry of punches, while the second was from a big left hook. The super lightweight bout was stopped at the very end of the opening round.

With the win, unbeaten 27-year-old Dalton Smith improved to 17-0, 13 KOs, retained his WBC “Silver” title and landed the vacant EBU European belt. 33-year-old Walid Ouizza, who made his UK debut, dropped to 19-3, 8 KOs, which snapped his 11-fight winning streak.

Post-fight, Smith said that he was looking to fight for the WBC 140-pound title. Current champion Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic is scheduled to make the first defense of his belt against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) of Spain on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1 in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’ll fight whoever, Smith said. “My main aim is to get a WBC champion, and that’s the winner of Puello vs Martin.”

Dalton Smith dominates Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith dominates Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith knocks down Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith victorious over Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith poses with his championship belts | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In Smith vs Ouizza undercard action

In the co-main event, Conah Walker (15-3-1, 6 KOs) pulled off an upset, stopping Harry Scarff (13-4, 3 KOs) in the 11th round with a barrage of unanswered punches. Prior to that, Walker, who claimed the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles, dropped Scarff with a right hand.

Among other Smith vs Ouizza results, undefeated Ellie Scotney (10-0) of the UK retained her unified IBF and WBO super bantamweight world titles by unanimous decision against Mea Motu (20-1, 8 KOs) from New Zealand. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 99-91.

In the main card opener, British Ibraheem Sulaimaan (7-0, 4 KOs) defeated Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce (18-18-2, 7 KOs) of Argentina. The eight-round lightweight matchup ended with a score of 80-72 in favor of the representative of the host country.

Conah Walker vs Harry Scarff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conah Walker knocks down Harry Scarff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conah Walker victorious over Harry Scarff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Mea Motu vs Ellie Scotney | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ellie Scotney vs Mea Motu | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ellie Scotney | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ibraheem Sulaimaan | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Hamza Uddin vs Misael Ezequiel Graffioli | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Hamza Uddin | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Traie Duberry vs Camilo Castagno | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Traie Duberry | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the prelims, Hamza Uddin (4-0, 1 KOs) of the UK took an 80-72 points decision against Misael Ezequiel Graffioli (5-4) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. Plus, Traie Duberry (5-0, 2 KOs) of the UK earned a 59-53 points decision against Camilo Castagno (5-4) of Argentina in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.