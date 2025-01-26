Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Dalton Smith drops & stops Walid Ouizza in first round

Dalton Smith retains his WBC "Silver" 140-pound title & lands the vacant EBU European belt

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Dalton Smith after his victory over Walid Ouizza
Dalton Smith victorious over Walid Ouizza at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on January 24, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith took a dominant win against Walid Ouizza on Saturday, January 25 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England. On his way to victory, the native of Sheffield, Yorkshire sent his opponent from France to the canvas twice.

The first knockdown came from a flurry of punches, while the second was from a big left hook. The super lightweight bout was stopped at the very end of the opening round.

With the win, unbeaten 27-year-old Dalton Smith improved to 17-0, 13 KOs, retained his WBC “Silver” title and landed the vacant EBU European belt. 33-year-old Walid Ouizza, who made his UK debut, dropped to 19-3, 8 KOs, which snapped his 11-fight winning streak.

Post-fight, Smith said that he was looking to fight for the WBC 140-pound title. Current champion Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic is scheduled to make the first defense of his belt against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) of Spain on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1 in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’ll fight whoever, Smith said. “My main aim is to get a WBC champion, and that’s the winner of Puello vs Martin.”

Dalton Smith dominates Walid Ouizza
Dalton Smith dominates Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith dominates Walid Ouizza
Dalton Smith dominates Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith knocks down Walid Ouizza
Dalton Smith knocks down Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith takes a selfie
Dalton Smith | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith victorious over Walid Ouizza
Dalton Smith victorious over Walid Ouizza | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith poses with his championship belts
Dalton Smith poses with his championship belts | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In Smith vs Ouizza undercard action

In the co-main event, Conah Walker (15-3-1, 6 KOs) pulled off an upset, stopping Harry Scarff (13-4, 3 KOs) in the 11th round with a barrage of unanswered punches. Prior to that, Walker, who claimed the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles, dropped Scarff with a right hand.

Among other Smith vs Ouizza results, undefeated Ellie Scotney (10-0) of the UK retained her unified IBF and WBO super bantamweight world titles by unanimous decision against Mea Motu (20-1, 8 KOs) from New Zealand. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 99-91.

In the main card opener, British Ibraheem Sulaimaan (7-0, 4 KOs) defeated Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce (18-18-2, 7 KOs) of Argentina. The eight-round lightweight matchup ended with a score of 80-72 in favor of the representative of the host country.

Conah Walker vs Harry Scarff
Conah Walker vs Harry Scarff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Conah Walker knocks down Harry Scarff
Conah Walker knocks down Harry Scarff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Conah Walker victorious over Harry Scarff
Conah Walker victorious over Harry Scarff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Mea Motu vs Ellie Scotney
Mea Motu vs Ellie Scotney | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ellie Scotney vs Mea Motu
Ellie Scotney vs Mea Motu | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ellie Scotney
Ellie Scotney | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce
Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ibraheem Sulaimaan
Ibraheem Sulaimaan | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Hamza Uddin vs Misael Ezequiel Graffioli
Hamza Uddin vs Misael Ezequiel Graffioli | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Hamza Uddin
Hamza Uddin | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Traie Duberry vs Camilo Castagno
Traie Duberry vs Camilo Castagno | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Traie Duberry
Traie Duberry | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the prelims, Hamza Uddin (4-0, 1 KOs) of the UK took an 80-72 points decision against Misael Ezequiel Graffioli (5-4) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. Plus, Traie Duberry (5-0, 2 KOs) of the UK earned a 59-53 points decision against Camilo Castagno (5-4) of Argentina in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.