Live results: Claressa Shields defends title against Lani Daniels

Claressa Shields defends her undisputed heavyweight title against Lani Daniels, live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

By Parviz Iskenderov
Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their title fight in Detroit
Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels face off during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions
Table of contents

Claressa Shields defends her undisputed heavyweight title against Lani Daniels on Saturday, July 26. The pair battle it out in the main event, live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, MI makes her first championship defense after defeating Danielle Perkins in February to become a three-division undisputed champion. New Zealand’s two-weight champion Lani Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO), who held the IBF titles at light heavyweight and heavyweight, looks to collect all major belts at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Detroit’s former super welterweight champion Tony Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) returns to the ring to face Edward Ulloa Diaz (15-6, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

Among the Shields vs Daniels undercard bouts, Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (8-0, 6 KOs) and Robert Simms (12-4-1, 3 KOs) of Saginaw, MI clash in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Samantha Worthington (23-8, 13 KOs) of Lexington, KY meets France’s Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBA interim super lightweight title.

The main card opener is a featherweight matchup between French-born Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (9-1) and Licia Boudersa (23-3-2, 4 KOs) of France. The 10-round contest serves as an eliminator for the WBC title.

Watch on DAZN

Shields vs Daniels live blog

Shields vs Daniels: How to watch & start time

Shields vs Daniels airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Shields vs Daniels results

Get Shields vs Daniels full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Main card

  • Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels
  • Tony Harrison vs. Edward Ulloa Diaz
  • Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms
  • Samantha Worthington vs. Victoire Piteau
  • Caroline Veyre vs. Licia Boudersa

Prelims

  • Leon Lawson III vs. Ryan Wilczak
  • Da’Velle Smith vs. Martez McGregor
  • Cameran Pankey vs. Dominique Griffin
  • Jaquan McElroy vs. Joshua Flores
  • Kahmel Makled vs. Devario Hauser
  • Sardius Simmons vs. Demetrius Banks
