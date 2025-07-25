Subscribe
Photos: Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels official for heavyweight title

Claressa Shields defends her undisputed heavyweight title against Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

By Parviz Iskenderov
Claressa Shields during the weigh-in ahead of her bout against Lani Daniels in Detroit, MI
Claressa Shields during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of her bout against Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Following the final press conference, Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels successfully weighed in for their championship bout. The two fighters battle it out in the main event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on July 26.

Flint’s three-weight undisputed champion Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) came in at 174.6 lbs for her heavyweight title defense. Two-division champion Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) from New Zealand showed 170.4 lbs.

Former champion Tony Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit registered 159.2 lbs for his ring return against Dominican Edward Ulloa Diaz (15-6, 12 KOs), who was 159.4 lbs. The contest serves as the co-feature.

Among other matchups, Pryce Taylor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Robert Simms (12-4-1, 3 KOs) of Saginaw, MI tipped the scales at 278.2 lbs and 258 lbs, respectively.

Samantha Worthington (23-8, 13 KOs) of Lexington, KY weighed in at 138.4 lbs, while her opponent Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) of France, showed 139.2 lbs. The contest is set to crown the interim WBA champion at 140 lbs.

Plus, French-born Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (9-1) and Licia Boudersa (23-3-2, 4 KOs) of France both were 125.4 lbs. The matchup serves as a WBC 126-pound title eliminator.

Check out the current Shields vs Daniels lineup and weights below.

Lani Daniels during the weigh-in ahead of her bout against Claressa Shields in Detroit, MI
Lani Daniels during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of her bout against Claressa Shields at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions
Claressa Shields during the weigh-in ahead of her bout against Lani Daniels in Detroit, MI
Claressa Shields during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of her bout against Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions
Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Detroit
Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions
Tony Harrison and Edward Ulloa Diaz during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Detroit
Tony Harrison and Edward Ulloa Diaz during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions
Tony Harrison and Edward Ulloa Diaz during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Detroit
Tony Harrison and Edward Ulloa Diaz during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions
Pryce Taylor and Robert Simms during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Detroit
Pryce Taylor and Robert Simms during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions
Samantha Worthington and Victoire Piteau during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Detroit
Samantha Worthington and Victoire Piteau during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions
Caroline Veyre and Licia Boudersa during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Detroit
Caroline Veyre and Licia Boudersa during the weigh-in on July 25, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

The Shields vs Daniels weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Claressa Shields (174.6 lbs) vs. Lani Daniels (170.4 lbs)
  • Tony Harrison (159.2 lbs) vs. Edward Ulloa Diaz (159.4 lbs)
  • Pryce Taylor (278.2 lbs) vs. Robert Simms (258 lbs)
  • Samantha Worthington (138.4 lbs) vs. Victoire Piteau (139.2 lbs)
  • Caroline Veyre (125.4 lbs) vs. Licia Boudersa (125.4 lbs)

Prelims

  • Leon Lawson III (159 lbs) vs. Ryan Wilczak (162.8 lbs)
  • Da’Velle Smith (168.2 lbs) vs. Martez McGregor (168.4 lbs)
  • Cameran Pankey (124.6 lbs) vs. Dominique Griffin (124.4 lbs)
  • Jaquan McElroy (159.4 lbs) vs. Joshua Flores (158.2 lbs)
  • Kahmel Makled (174.6 lbs) vs. Devario Hauser (175.8 lbs)
  • Sardius Simmons (215.1 lbs) vs. Demetrius Banks (200.4 lbs)
