Photos: Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels official for heavyweight title

Following the final press conference, Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels successfully weighed in for their championship bout. The two fighters battle it out in the main event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on July 26.

Flint’s three-weight undisputed champion Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) came in at 174.6 lbs for her heavyweight title defense. Two-division champion Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) from New Zealand showed 170.4 lbs.

Former champion Tony Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit registered 159.2 lbs for his ring return against Dominican Edward Ulloa Diaz (15-6, 12 KOs), who was 159.4 lbs. The contest serves as the co-feature.

Among other matchups, Pryce Taylor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Robert Simms (12-4-1, 3 KOs) of Saginaw, MI tipped the scales at 278.2 lbs and 258 lbs, respectively.

Samantha Worthington (23-8, 13 KOs) of Lexington, KY weighed in at 138.4 lbs, while her opponent Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) of France, showed 139.2 lbs. The contest is set to crown the interim WBA champion at 140 lbs.

Plus, French-born Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (9-1) and Licia Boudersa (23-3-2, 4 KOs) of France both were 125.4 lbs. The matchup serves as a WBC 126-pound title eliminator.

The Shields vs Daniels weights are as follows:

Main Card

Claressa Shields (174.6 lbs) vs. Lani Daniels (170.4 lbs)

Tony Harrison (159.2 lbs) vs. Edward Ulloa Diaz (159.4 lbs)

Pryce Taylor (278.2 lbs) vs. Robert Simms (258 lbs)

Samantha Worthington (138.4 lbs) vs. Victoire Piteau (139.2 lbs)

Caroline Veyre (125.4 lbs) vs. Licia Boudersa (125.4 lbs)

Prelims