Shields vs Perkins results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins live results from Dort Financial Center in Flint, MI

By Parviz Iskenderov
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins airs live from Dort Financial Center in Flint, MI, USA on February 2, 2025 | DAZN
Claressa Shields faces Danielle Perkins live on DAZN from Dort Financial Center in Flint, MI on Sunday, February 2. The pair square off in a 10-round bout with the unified heavyweight titles on the line.

Two-division undisputed champion Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) makes her hometown ring appearance and the first defense of her WBC heavyweight title (+168 lbs). Perkins (5-0, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY makes her first attempt to become champion. The vacant IBF and WBO +200 lbs belts are also at stake.

Among the bouts featured on the Shields vs Perkins undercard, Brandon Moore (16-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL and Skylar Lacy (8-0, 6 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN battle it out in a 10-rounder at heavyweight. An eight-round welterweight matchup pits Joseph Hicks (11-0, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI against Keon Papillion (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Lafayette, LA.

Plus, local Leon Lawson III (16-1, 9 KOs) and Christopher Thompson (9-2, 6 KOs) of Kansas City, MO clash in an eight-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Joshua Pagan (11-0, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI and Ronal Ron (16-7, 13 KOs) of Venezuela go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins results

Get Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT)

  • Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins
  • Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy
  • Joseph Hicks vs. Keon Papillion
  • Leon Lawson III vs. Christopher Thompson
  • Joshua James Pagan vs. Ronal Ron

Prelims

  • Samantha Worthington vs. Vaida Masiokaite
  • Caroline Veyre vs. Carmen Vargas
  • Pryce Taylor vs. Jerell Nettles
  • Ashleyann Lozada vs. Denise Moran
  • Jaquan McElroy vs. Joseph Starks
Parviz Iskenderov
