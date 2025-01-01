Joshua Pagan vs Ronal Ron set for Shields-Perkins undercard

Joshua James Pagan is set for his first fight of 2025 against Ronal Ron on the undercard of Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins. The event takes place at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan on February 2.

Unbeaten Pagan (11-0, 4 KOs) won two fights in 2024. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Haskell Rhodes in October. In May, the 24-year-old similarly defeated Haskell Rhodes.

Chino Hills, California-based Ron (16-7, 13 KOs) knocked out Sammy Ramos in the second round in September and made his fifth ring appearance for the year. In August, the Caracas, Venezuela native TKO’d Carlos Sandoval in the fourth round and bounced back from four defeats in a row. Earlier in his career, the 27-year-old faced the likes of Abdullah Mason, Hector Luis Garcia, among others.

“On February 2nd, live on DAZN from Flint, Michigan, I’m back in the ring, taking on tough and rugged Ronal Ron,” Joshua Pagan posted on social media. “That is the start of what is going to be a great 2025.”

The event is also expected to feature the pro debut of Puerto Rican super bantamweight Ashleyann Lozada. Plus, Jaquan McElroy (2-0, 1 KOs) of Flint, Michigan steps through the ropes at middleweight.

Atop the fight card, Flint’s undefeated two-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Brooklyn southpaw Danielle Perkins (5-0, 2 KOs). Shields puts her WBC heavyweight title on the line, making the first defense of her belt.

Other bouts featured on the Shields vs Perkins undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.