Live results: Conor Benn takes revenge on Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr. faces Conor Benn in an all-British rematch, live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, November 15. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

The two fighters run it back following their first fight at the same venue in April, when Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) defeated Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision.

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The co-feature is a welterweight bout between Jack Catterall (31-2, 13 KOs) and Ekow Essuman (22-1, 8 KOs). On the undercard, Richard Riakporhe (18-1, 14 KOs) faces Tommy Welch (16-0, 9 KOs) at heavyweight, and Adam Azim (13-0, 10 KOs) meets Kurt Scoby (18-1, 16 KOs) at super lightweight.

Additionally, Sam Gilley (18-1-1, 9 KOs) takes on Ishmael Davis (13-3, 6 KOs) at super welterweight, and Mikie Tallon (10-0, 1 KO) goes up against Fezan Shahid (4-2-2) at flyweight.

Eubank vs Benn 2 results

Get Eubank vs Benn 2 full fight card results below.

Conor Benn def. Chris Eubank Jr by unanimous decision (116-110, 118-108, 119-107) | Watch video

Jack Catterall def. Ekow Essuman by TKO (R11, 0:50)

Adam Azim def. Kurt Scoby by TKO (R12, 2:01)

Richard Riakporhe def. Tommy Welch by TKO (R2, 2:48)

Ishmael Davis def. Sam Gilley by unanimous decision (115-113, 1115-113, 115-114)

Mikie Tallon def. Fezan Shahid by KO (R5, 3:06)

Eubank vs Benn 2 live blog November 15, 2025 5:35 PM EST Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. November 15, 2025 5:01 PM EST Conor Benn defeats Chris Eubank Jr by decision to take revenge Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) defeats Chris Eubank Jr. (35-4, 25 KOs) by unanimous decision to win their all-British rematch. After 12 rounds at middleweight, the scores were 116-110, 118-108, and 119-107.



En route to victory, Benn sent Eubank twice to the canvas in the 12th round.



With the win, Benn avenges his only career defeat, taking revenge on Eubank for the loss he suffered in their first fight in April. Conor Benn during his bout against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on November 15, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 15, 2025 3:30 PM EST Jack Catterall TKOs Ekow Essuman in 11th round Jack Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) defeats Ekow Essuman (22-2, 8 KOs) by 11th-round TKO at welterweight. The time was 50 seconds into the round.



On his way to victory, Catterall sent his opponent to the canvas in both the fourth and 11th rounds, with Essuman falling through the ropes prior to the stoppage.



With the win, Catterall wins the WBO Global title. Jack Catterall and Ekow Essuman during their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on November 15, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 15, 2025 2:30 PM EST Adam Azim TKOs Kurt Scoby in 12th round Adam Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) stops Kurt Scoby (18-2, 16 KOs) in the 12th round at super lightweight. The fight was halted at 2:01 of the round.



Scoby was deducted a point in the seventh round for repeated use of the head. In the 12th round, he also took a knee.



With the victory, Azim claimed the vacant WBO Intercontinental title. Adam Azim TKOs Kurt Scoby during their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on November 15, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 15, 2025 1:29 PM EST Richard Riakporhe TKOs Tommy Welch in second round Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs) defeats Tommy Welch (16-1, 9 KOs) by second-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:48 of the round. November 15, 2025 1:28 PM EST Ishmael Davis defeats Sam Gilley by decision Ishmael Davis (14-3, 6 KOs) defeats Sam Gilley (18-2-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-114, 115-113, and 115-113. Ishmael Davis defeats Sam Gilley during their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on November 15, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 15, 2025 1:24 PM EST Mikie Tallon KOs Fezan Shahid in fifth round Kicking off the action, Mikie Tallon (11-0, 2 KOs) defeats Fezan Shahid (4-3-2) by fifth-round knockout at flyweight. The official time was 3:06 of the round. On his way to victory, Tallon dropped Shahid with a big uppercut. November 14, 2025 11:01 PM EST Eubank Jr vs Benn 2: How to watch and start time Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 4:45 p.m. GMT.