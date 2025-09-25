Subscribe
Jack Catterall faces Ekow Essuman on Eubank Jr vs Benn II undercard

Catterall aims for his second win since losing a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr., while Essuman targets his fourth straight victory

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Catterall during his boxing bout
Jack Catterall during his bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on July 5, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

The welterweight bout between Jack Catterall and Ekow Essuman is confirmed, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Eubank Jr. vs Benn II. The event takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 15.

England’s 32-year-old southpaw Jack Catterall (31-2, 13 KOs) aims for his second straight win since dropping a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr. in February. In his previous outing in July, the former undisputed super lightweight title challenger defeated Harlem Eubank via a technical unanimous decision after a clash of heads halted the contest.

Nottingham-based Ekow Essuman (22-1, 8 KOs) of Botswana is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 36-year-old secured his most recent victory in May, defeating Josh Taylor by unanimous decision.

The main event is an all-British rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) and Conor Benn (23-1, 14 KOs). The pair square off in a 12-round middleweight bout, with Eubank Jr. having won their first fight in April via unanimous decision.

In other Eubank Jr. vs Benn II undercard bouts:

  • Richard Riakporhe (18-1, 14 KOs) vs. Tommy Welch (16-0, 9 KOs), heavyweight
  • Adam Azim (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Zaur Abdullaev (20-2, 12 KOs), super lightweight
  • Mikie Tallon (10-0, 1 KO) vs. Fezan Shahid (4-2-2), flyweight
  • Sam Gilley (18-1-1, 9 KOs) vs. Ishmael Davis (13-3, 6 KOs), super welterweight – vacant British and Commonwealth titles
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

