Jack Catterall faces Ekow Essuman on Eubank Jr vs Benn II undercard

The welterweight bout between Jack Catterall and Ekow Essuman is confirmed, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Eubank Jr. vs Benn II. The event takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 15.

England’s 32-year-old southpaw Jack Catterall (31-2, 13 KOs) aims for his second straight win since dropping a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr. in February. In his previous outing in July, the former undisputed super lightweight title challenger defeated Harlem Eubank via a technical unanimous decision after a clash of heads halted the contest.

Nottingham-based Ekow Essuman (22-1, 8 KOs) of Botswana is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 36-year-old secured his most recent victory in May, defeating Josh Taylor by unanimous decision.

The main event is an all-British rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) and Conor Benn (23-1, 14 KOs). The pair square off in a 12-round middleweight bout, with Eubank Jr. having won their first fight in April via unanimous decision.

In other Eubank Jr. vs Benn II undercard bouts: