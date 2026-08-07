McKenna, Oliha make weight for IBF 160-pound title at Zuffa Boxing 10

Aaron McKenna and Etinosa Oliha successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout for the vacant IBF 160-pound title. The contest headlines Zuffa Boxing 10 at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, August 8.

McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland came in at 159.6 lbs.

Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs) of Italy showed at 159 lbs.

The title became vacant in March when the IBF stripped Janibek Alimkhanuly due to violations.

Advertisement

The co-main event is a 160-pound matchup between Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland and Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO) of England. The fighters tipped the scales at 160 lbs and 159.7 lbs, respectively.

A change to the card features Spain’s Juan Manuel Moriel (6-1, 5 KOs) taking on Patrick O’Connor (3-0, 3 KOs) of Prince George’s County, Maryland, in a six-round cruiserweight bout. Moriel replaced originally announced UK-based Ibrahim Mercan (6-0-1) of Cyprus.

See the current Zuffa Boxing 10 fight card and weights below.

Etinosa Oliha during the ceremonial weigh in at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on August 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Aaron McKenna and Etinosa Oliha face off during the ceremonial weigh in at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on August 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Callum Walsh and Tyler Denny face off during the ceremonial weigh in at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on August 7, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing

Current Zuffa Boxing 10 card with weights

Main card

Aaron McKenna (159.6 lbs) vs. Etinosa Oliha (159 lbs)

Callum Walsh (160 lbs) vs. Tyler Denny (159.7 lbs)

Joseph Ward (174 lbs) vs. Artjom Kasparian (174.2 lbs)

Sam Hickey (161.3 lbs) vs. Brad Axe (161.3 lbs)

Louis Greene (159.4 lbs) vs. Daniel Buciuc (158.4 lbs)

Prelims

Stephen McKenna (159.7 lbs) vs. Owen O’Neill (158.5 lbs)

Connor Coyle (158.8 lbs) vs. Mark Beuke (159.6 lbs)

Patrick O’Connor (200.5 lbs) vs. Juan Manuel Moriel (191 lbs)