McKenna, Oliha make weight for IBF 160-pound title at Zuffa Boxing 10

Aaron McKenna and Etinosa Oliha successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout for the vacant IBF 160-pound title. The contest headlines Zuffa Boxing 10 at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, August 8.
- McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland came in at 159.6 lbs.
- Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs) of Italy showed at 159 lbs.
The title became vacant in March when the IBF stripped Janibek Alimkhanuly due to violations.
The co-main event is a 160-pound matchup between Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland and Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO) of England. The fighters tipped the scales at 160 lbs and 159.7 lbs, respectively.
A change to the card features Spain’s Juan Manuel Moriel (6-1, 5 KOs) taking on Patrick O’Connor (3-0, 3 KOs) of Prince George’s County, Maryland, in a six-round cruiserweight bout. Moriel replaced originally announced UK-based Ibrahim Mercan (6-0-1) of Cyprus.
See the current Zuffa Boxing 10 fight card and weights below.
Current Zuffa Boxing 10 card with weights
Main card
- Aaron McKenna (159.6 lbs) vs. Etinosa Oliha (159 lbs)
- Callum Walsh (160 lbs) vs. Tyler Denny (159.7 lbs)
- Joseph Ward (174 lbs) vs. Artjom Kasparian (174.2 lbs)
- Sam Hickey (161.3 lbs) vs. Brad Axe (161.3 lbs)
- Louis Greene (159.4 lbs) vs. Daniel Buciuc (158.4 lbs)
Prelims
- Stephen McKenna (159.7 lbs) vs. Owen O’Neill (158.5 lbs)
- Connor Coyle (158.8 lbs) vs. Mark Beuke (159.6 lbs)
- Patrick O’Connor (200.5 lbs) vs. Juan Manuel Moriel (191 lbs)