Live results: Caroline Dubois beats Terri Harper to unify titles

Caroline Dubois faces Terri Harper in an all-British lightweight championship unification on Sunday, April 5, live from Olympia in London. The contest headlines the first edition of MVPW, kicking off the Most Valuable Promotions deal with Sky Sports in the UK.

Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) puts her WBC title on the line, following a unanimous decision victory over Camilla Panatta in her previous outing last December. Three-division world champion Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) brings her WBO belt to the ring after defeating Natalie Zimmermann by unanimous decision in her previous bout last May.

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On the Dubois vs. Harper undercard, England’s Ellie Scotney (11-0) and Mexico’s Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) clash for the undisputed super bantamweight title. Scotney holds the unified IBF, WBC and WBO titles, while Flores holds the WBA title.

Former two-division world champion Chantelle Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) of England battles Michaela Kotaskova (11-0-4, 2 KOs) of the Czech Republic for the WBO super welterweight title.

Mexico’s Irma Garcia (25-5-1, 5 KOs) defends her IBF super flyweight title against Emma Dolan (8-0, 1 KO) of England.

Headlining the prelims, former champion Shannon Courtenay (10-3, 3 KOs) meets Sasha Booker (3-1) in an all-British bantamweight matchup.

Dubois vs Harper results

Main card

Caroline Dubois def. Terri Harper by unanimous decision (98-91, 97-92, 98-91)

Ellie Scotney def. Mayelli Flores by unanimous decision (96-94, 100-90, 100-90)

Chantelle Cameron def. Michaela Kotaskova by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 99-91)

Irma Garcia def. Emma Dolan by TKO (R3, 1:23)

Prelims

Shannon Courtenay def. Sasha Booker by TKO (R3, 1:57)

Teresa Makinen def. Chloe Watson by points (77-75)

Elizabeth Oshoba def. Chelsey Arnell by TKO (R3, 0:42)

Non-televised

Arjon Basi def. Jake Price by KO (R2)

Gemma Richardson def. Johana Rajmont by points

Harvey Smith def. Juan Alberto Batista by points

Dubois vs Harper live blog April 5, 2026 5:56 PM EDT Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. April 5, 2026 5:47 PM EDT Caroline Dubois Post-Fight Interview Here’s what Caroline Dubois had to say after her victory over Terri Harper. April 5, 2026 5:36 PM EDT Caroline Dubois defeats Terri Harper by decision Caroline Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) defeats Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the two-belt lightweight championship unification. The judges scored the fight 98-91, 97-92, and 98-91.



With the victory, Dubois retains her WBC title and claims the WBO title. April 5, 2026 4:46 PM EDT Cameron vs Mayer Face-Off After her victory over Michaela Kotaskova, two-division world champion Chantelle Cameron came face-to-face with Mikaela Mayer. Cameron claimed the WBO 154-pound belt, previously held by Mayer, who defeated Mary Spencer last October to become a three-division world champion. April 5, 2026 4:40 PM EDT Main Event – Caroline Dubois vs Terri Harper It’s time for the main event featuring Caroline Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) against Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) in an all-British lightweight title unification with two belts on the line.



Dubois enters the ring holding the WBC title, while three-weight champion Harper holds the WBO title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper at the weigh-in on April 4, 2026, in London, England | Most Valuable Promotions April 5, 2026 4:32 PM EDT Ellie Scotney defeats Mayelli Flores by decision Ellie Scotney (12-0) defeats Mayelli Flores (13-2-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the undisputed super bantamweight title. The judges scored the fight 96-94, 100-90, 100-90.



With the victory, Scotney retained her IBF, WBC, and WBO titles, and claimed the WBA title. April 5, 2026 3:38 PM EDT Chantelle Cameron defeats Michaela Kotaskova by decision Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs) defeats Michaela Kotaskova (11-1-4, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the WBO super welterweight title. The judges scored the fight 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91. April 5, 2026 3:18 PM EDT Video: Arjon Basi KOs Jake Price Video of knockout as Arjon Basi sends Jake Price face down to the canvas. April 5, 2026 3:16 PM EDT Video: Elizabeth Oshoba stops Chelsey Arnell Here’s a video as Elizabeth Oshoba scores a third-round TKO over Chelsey Arnell. April 5, 2026 3:13 PM EDT Video: Shannon Courtenay dominates Sasha Booker Here’s a video from the top of the prelims as Shannon Courtenay dominates and stops Sasha Booker. April 5, 2026 3:11 PM EDT Irma Garcia TKOs Emma Dolan in third round Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) defeats Emma Dolan (8-1, 1 KO) by third-round TKO to retain her IBF super flyweight title. April 5, 2026 2:28 PM EDT Dubois vs Harper Prelims Results Shannon Courtenay (11-3, 3 KOs) defeats Sasha Booker (3-2) by third-round TKO at bantamweight.



Teresa Makinen (6-0) defeats Chloe Watson (9-3, 1 KO) via a 77-75 by points decision at bantamweight.



Elizabeth Oshoba (10-0, 6 KOs) defeats Chelsey Arnell (5-3-1) by third-round TKO at featherweight.



Arjon Basi (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Jake Price(3-11-1) by second-round knockout at super lightweight.



Gemma Richardson (3-0, 2 KO) defeats Johana Rajmont (6-7-1, 2 KOs) by points decision at lightweight.



Harvey Smith (7-1, 1 KO) defeats Juan Alberto Batista (1-25) by points decision at super bantamweight. April 5, 2026 5:45 AM EDT How to watch and start time Dubois vs Harper airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT and on Sky Sports in the UK at 7:00 p.m. BST.



The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card. The results of the preliminary bouts will be added as the main card starts.