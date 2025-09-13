Subscribe
Live results: Canelo Alvarez defends undisputed title against Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout live on Netflix from Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off at the weigh-in on September 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV | Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13. The contest features the two boxing champions in a highly anticipated showdown. Canelo puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line.

Mexico’s four-division champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the first defense of his title during his second reign. Four-division champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, aims to become the undisputed champion in his third weight class.

On the Canelo vs Crawford undercard, Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland meets Fernando Vargas (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oxnard, CA at super welterweight. Cameroon’s Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) defends his interim WBC super middleweight title against Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Guatemala.

Additionally, Mohammed Alakel (5-0, 1 KO) of Saudi Arabia and Travis Crawford (7-4, 2 KOs) of Corpus Christi, TX clash at super featherweight.

Canelo vs Crawford live blog

Canelo vs Crawford: How to watch and start time

Canelo vs Crawford airs live on Netflix. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT. The free prelims on YouTube begin at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

Canelo vs Crawford results

Get Canelo vs Crawford full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
  • Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas
  • Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez
  • Mohammed Alakel vs. Travis Crawford

Prelims (5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

  • Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams
  • Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr
  • Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez
  • Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo
  • Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana
  • Marco Verde vs. Sona Akale
