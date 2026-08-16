Navarrete to face Foster in San Antonio in October

The super featherweight title unification bout between Emanuel Navarrete and O’Shaquie Foster is set to take place at Alamodome in San Antonio on October 24.

Mexico’s three-division champion Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) comes off a stoppage victory over Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez in February, when he retained his WBO title and claimed the IBF belt.

Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, won his previous bout in May by majority decision against Raymond Ford, marking the fifth successful defense of his WBC title.

Sports journalist and broadcaster Chris Mannix reported the yet-to-be-officially-announced matchup in a social media post on Saturday, stating that sources told Sports Illustrated that Navarrete and Foster “have agreed to terms.”

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In March, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered negotiations for a mandatory 130-pound title bout between Navarrete and unbeaten Filipino contender Charly Suarez (19-0, 11 KOs).

Navarrete and Suarez previously met last May in San Diego. The bout initially ended in a unanimous technical decision victory for Navarrete after he suffered a cut from an accidental clash of heads, but the result was later changed to a no contest.

With the Navarrete rematch yet to materialize, Suarez returned to the ring in July, scoring a first-round knockout victory over Manuel Avila.

Meanwhile, Ryan Garner (20-0, 10 KOs) holds the division’s interim WBC title. The British super featherweight claimed the belt in June, defeating Michael Magnesi by unanimous decision.