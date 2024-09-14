Canelo vs Berlanga results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces Edgar Berlanga live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14. The pair squares off in the main event headlining the four-fight card with three titles contested on the night. The contest pits Mexico’s world champion against the unbeaten Puerto Rican contender of Brooklyn, NY.

The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Canelo’s (61-2-2, 39 KOs) unified WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight belts on the line. Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The IBF 168 lbs belt, previously held by former undisputed champion Alvarez, is now up for grabs on October 19 in Germany, where William Scull takes on Vladimir Shishkin.

In the 12-round co-feature, Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) meets Danny “Swift” Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs). Cuban two-weight champion Lara defends his WBA middleweight title for the third time. Philadelphia’s two-division world champion Garcia makes his 160 lbs debut.

Among the Canelo vs Berlanga PPV undercard bouts, Nashville’s former champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) squares off against unbeaten contender Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois. The matchup is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBA super middleweight title at stake.

Kicking off the action, former champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd against Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga results

Get Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card PPV (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga – Canelo’s WBC, WBO, WBA super middleweight titles

Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia – Lara’s WBA middleweight title

Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby – interim WBA super middleweight title

Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes

Prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)

Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro

Roiman Villa vs. Ricardo Salas

Jonathan Lopez vs. Richard Medina

Non-televised