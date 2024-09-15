Caleb Plant overcomes knockdown on way to TKO victory against Trevor McCumby

Caleb Plant was successful in his ring return against Trevor McCumby on the Canelo vs Berlanga undercard on September 14 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nashville’s former world champion defeated the previously unbeaten contender of Yorkville, Illinois via TKO. On his way to victory, the 32-year-old suffered a knockdown in the fourth round.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout ended prior to the final bell. As Plant was unloading another barrage of punches, referee Allen Huggins stepped in and waved the fight off to save his opponent from further punishment. The official time was 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the ninth round.

“He caught me pulling out. He hit me in my shoulder and I lost my balance,” Plant said post-fight about the knockdown.

With the victory, Caleb Plant landed the interim WBA 168 lbs title, improved to 23-2, 14 KOs and returned to winning ways. The Las Vegas-based 32-year-old was in action for the first time since last March, when he dropped a unanimous decision against David Benavidez.

Glendale, Arizona-based Trevor McCumby dropped to 28-1, 21 KOs and suffered his first career defeat. Although the 31-year-old didn’t succeed to pull an upset, one can say, the fight was fairly close to deliver or steal the show, as promised.