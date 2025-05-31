Subscribe
Plant vs Resendiz results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Caleb Plant vs Jose Armando Resendiz: Live results from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
Caleb Plant and Jose Armando Resendiz come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Caleb Plant and Jose Armando Resendiz come face-to-face at the weigh-in, on May 30, 2025, ahead of their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Caleb Plant and Jose Armando Resendiz battle it out in the main event, live from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 31. The contest pits the former champion of Nashville, TN against the opponent from Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) makes the first defense of his interim WBA title and targets the second straight victory since his defeat to David Benavidez. Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) looks to pull off an upset and also aims for his second win in a row since he was stopped by Elijah Garcia.

In the 10-round co-feature, former two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA faces Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ. Making his super middleweight debut, Charlo steps through the ropes for the first time in 18 months – since he defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. LaManna, who promised to “shock the world,” is riding a nine-fight winning streak.

On the Plant vs Resendiz undercard, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at middleweight. The telecast opener is an all-Mexican, 10-round super welterweight bout between Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) and Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs).

Plant vs Resendiz live blog

Plant vs Resendiz: How to watch & start time

Plant vs Resendiz airs live on Prime Video in the U.S. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Plant vs Resendiz results

Get Plant vs Resendiz full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz
  • Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna
  • Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis
  • Isaac Lucero vs. Luis Omar Valenzuela

Prelims (Non-televised)

  • Curmel Moton vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa
  • Carl Jammes Martin vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Kwame Ritter
  • Brayan Gonzalez vs. Osiel Flores
  • Justin Cardona vs. Elijah Williams
  • John Easter vs. Andres Martinez
  • Cristian Cangelosi vs. Samuel Figueroa
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

