Photos: Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz on weight for 168 lbs clash in Las Vegas

Also official: Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna in a 168-pound co-feature

By Parviz Iskenderov
Caleb Plant during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Armando Resendiz in Las Vegas
Caleb Plant during the weigh-in on May 30, 2025, ahead of his bout against Armando Resendiz at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Caleb Plant and Jose Armando Resendiz successfully made weight for their 168-pound bout with the interim title on the line. The pair battle it out in the main event at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on May 31.

Former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Nashville, TN weighed in at 167.2 lbs for the first defense of his WBA 168-pound belt. Mexico’s Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) showed 167 lbs.

Two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA and Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ tipped the scales at 167.4 lbs and 166.6 lbs, respectively. The pair square off in the co-feature.

On the undercard, Cuban Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) came in at 159.6 lbs, while his opponent Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ was 159 lbs. Plus, Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) and Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs) registered 154.8 lbs and 154.6 lbs for their all-Mexican matchup.

Check out the current Plant vs Resendiz lineup and weights below.

The Plant vs Resendiz weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Caleb Plant (167.2 lbs) vs. Armando Resendiz (167 lbs)
  • Jermall Charlo (167.4 lbs) vs. Thomas LaManna (166.6 lbs)
  • Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (159.6 lbs) vs. Kyrone Davis (159 lbs)
  • Isaac Lucero (154.8 lbs) vs. Luis Omar Valenzuela (154.6 lbs)

Prelims

  • Curmel Moton (138 lbs) vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (137.4 lbs)
  • Carl Jammes Martin (122.4 lbs) vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo (122.4 lbs)
  • Daniel Blancas (166 lbs) vs. Kwame Ritter (167.6 lbs)
  • Brayan Gonzalez (121.8 lbs) vs. Osiel Flores (122.2 lbs)
  • Justin Cardona (139.6 lbs) vs. Elijah Williams (139.4 lbs)
  • John Easter (171.6 lbs) vs. Andres Martinez (171.8 lbs)
  • Cristian Cangelosi (154.4 lbs) vs. Samuel Figueroa (157.6 lbs)
