Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Melikuziev vs Fulghum results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Bektemir 'Bek' Melikuziev vs Darius Fulghum: Live results from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Bektemir Melikuziev and Darius Fulghum come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Bektemir Melikuziev and Darius Fulghum come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev and Darius Fulghum battle it out in the main event, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, May 30. The pair square off in a WBA title eliminator at super middleweight. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Uzbekistan’s 29-year-old Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) aims for his ninth straight victory since suffering his first defeat by knockout in the third round against Gabriel Rosado in mid-2021. 28-year-old Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) of El Paso, TX looks to remain undefeated following a fourth-round stoppage of Winfred Harris Jr in February.

In the co-feature, Eric Priest (15-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, TX and Luis Arias (22-4-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI clash in a 10-rounder at middleweight. On the Melikuziev vs Fulghum undercard, Joshua Edwards (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston, TX and Alexander Rhodes (2-1, 1 KO) of West Columbia, SC meet in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Another six-round heavyweight matchup pits Federico Pacheco Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles against Calvin Barnett (5-2, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, OK. The telecast opener is a six-round welterweight bout between Cayden Griffiths (4-0, 4 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Edgar Gutierrez (3-2, 2 KOs) of Yuma, AZ.

Melikuziev vs Fulghum airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Watch on DAZN

Bek vs Fulghum live blog

Who wins Melikuziev vs Fulghum?

What’s your prediction for Melikuziev vs Fulghum – or any other bout on the card? Leave your picks in the comments below.

Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Melikuziev vs Fulghum: How to watch & start time

Melikuziev vs Fulghum airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Bek vs Fulghum results

Get Melikuziev vs Fulghum full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Darius Fulghum
  • Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias
  • Joshua Edwards vs. Alexander Rhodes
  • Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Calvin Barnett
  • Cayden Griffiths vs. Edgar Gutierrez

Prelims

  • Grant Flores vs. Brandon Diaz-Campos
  • Santiago Dominguez vs. John Vincent Moralde
  • Daniel Garcia vs. George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.