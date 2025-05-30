Melikuziev vs Fulghum results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev and Darius Fulghum battle it out in the main event, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, May 30. The pair square off in a WBA title eliminator at super middleweight. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Uzbekistan’s 29-year-old Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) aims for his ninth straight victory since suffering his first defeat by knockout in the third round against Gabriel Rosado in mid-2021. 28-year-old Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) of El Paso, TX looks to remain undefeated following a fourth-round stoppage of Winfred Harris Jr in February.

In the co-feature, Eric Priest (15-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, TX and Luis Arias (22-4-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI clash in a 10-rounder at middleweight. On the Melikuziev vs Fulghum undercard, Joshua Edwards (1-0, 1 KO) of Houston, TX and Alexander Rhodes (2-1, 1 KO) of West Columbia, SC meet in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Another six-round heavyweight matchup pits Federico Pacheco Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles against Calvin Barnett (5-2, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, OK. The telecast opener is a six-round welterweight bout between Cayden Griffiths (4-0, 4 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Edgar Gutierrez (3-2, 2 KOs) of Yuma, AZ.

Melikuziev vs Fulghum airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Bek vs Fulghum live blog May 30, 2025 2:43 AM EDT Who wins Melikuziev vs Fulghum? What's your prediction for Melikuziev vs Fulghum – or any other bout on the card? Leave your picks in the comments below. Darius Fulghum and Bektemir Melikuziev during the weigh-in on May 29, 2025, ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Bek vs Fulghum results

Get Melikuziev vs Fulghum full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Darius Fulghum

Eric Priest vs. Luis Arias

Joshua Edwards vs. Alexander Rhodes

Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Calvin Barnett

Cayden Griffiths vs. Edgar Gutierrez

Prelims