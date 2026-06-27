Stephen McKenna and Joseph Ward join Zuffa Boxing 10 as tickets go on sale

Irish middleweight Stephen McKenna and light heavyweight Joseph Ward join the action at Zuffa Boxing 10. The card takes place at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, August 8. Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

McKenna (16-1, 15 KOs) is fresh off a first-round stoppage win against Casey James Streeter at Zuffa Boxing 7 in June. With the victory, the 29-year-old made a successful comeback, bouncing back from a majority decision defeat against Lee Cutler in late 2024.

Ward (12-1, 8 KOs) makes his return to the ring and his promotional debut. In his previous bout in October 2024, the 32-year-old southpaw stopped Dmytro Fedas in six rounds.

Opponents for McKenna and Ward, along with the finalized fight card, are expected to be announced shortly.

Advertisement

In the main event of Zuffa Boxing 10, Aaron McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland and Etinosa Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs) of Italy battle for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

The co-feature is a middleweight bout between Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland and Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO) of England.

A recently announced middleweight bout pits Sam Hickey (5-0, 2 KOs) of Scotland against Brad Axe (5-1) of England.

Current Zuffa Boxing 10 card