Zayas vs Boots official for unified 154-pound championship

Xander Zayas and Jaron “Boots” Ennis successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their unified 154-pound championship bout. The contest takes place this Saturday, June 27, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) came in at 153.8 lbs for the first defense of his unified WBA and WBO belts.

Philadelphia’s Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) showed 153 lbs for his attempt to become a two-division unified champion.

In the co-feature, Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) of Oxnard, California, and Bryce Mills (22-1, 9 KOs) of Syracuse, New York, tipped the scales at 138.6 lbs and 139 lbs, respectively. Vargas puts his NABF, WBC USA Silver, and WBO Latino titles on the line.

Advertisement

Ben Whittaker (11-0-1, 8 KOs) of the UK weighed in at 174.4 lbs for his undercard bout against Richard Rivera (27-2, 20 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut, who was 173.8 lbs. Whittaker’s WBC Silver title is at stake.

In the main card opener, Jahi Tucker (16-1-1, 7 KOs) of Queens, New York, and Dominican Euri Cedeno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) registered 159.8 lbs and 158.8 lbs, respectively. The vacant IBF North American, WBC USA, and WBO NABO titles are up for grabs.

Zayas vs Ennis current fight card and weights

Main card

Xander Zayas (153.8 lbs) vs. Jaron Ennis (153 lbs)

Emiliano Vargas (138.6 lbs) vs. Bryce Mills (139 lbs)

Ben Whittaker (174.4 lbs) vs. Richard Rivera (173.8 lbs)

Jahi Tucker (159.8 lbs) vs. Euri Cedeno (158.8 lbs)

Prelims