Photos: Bektemir Melikuziev drops Darius Fulghum en route to decision win

Bektemir Melikuziev gets cut and deducted a point, drops Fulghum in the 12th round

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bektemir Melikuziev during his boxing bout against Darius Fulghum in Las Vegas
Bektemir Melikuziev during his bout against Darius Fulghum at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev walked away with the win on May 30, when he faced Darius Fulghum at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Battling it out in the main event, the pair squared off in a WBA super middleweight title eliminator.

The scheduled 12-round bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. Melikuziev (16-1, 10 KOs) defeated Fulghum (14-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight 114-112.

On his way to victory, once-beaten contender from Uzbekistan Melikuziev suffered a cut near his left eye from a punch in the fourth round, was deducted a point for holding in the seventh, and dropped Fulghum of El Paso, TX with a left hand in the 12th round.

“We faced a lot of adversity during this camp, so this victory means a lot more – especially with my baby on the way,” Melikuziev said. “I want to thank Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, and the Diaz Training Camp for the incredible support. I will face anyone and everyone. I’m not scared to face the likes of Caleb Plant or any of the top guys at super middleweight.”

Darius Fulghum punches Bektemir Melikuziev
Darius Fulghum punches Bektemir Melikuziev during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Bektemir Melikuziev punches Darius Fulghum during their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Bektemir Melikuziev punches Darius Fulghum during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Darius Fulghum punches Bektemir Melikuziev
Darius Fulghum punches Bektemir Melikuziev during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Bektemir Melikuziev punches Darius Fulghum during their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Bektemir Melikuziev punches Darius Fulghum during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Darius Fulghum punches Bektemir Melikuziev
Darius Fulghum punches Bektemir Melikuziev during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Bektemir Melikuziev punches Darius Fulghum
Bektemir Melikuziev punches Darius Fulghum during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

On Melikuziev vs Fulghum undercard

In the co-main event, Eric Priest (16-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, TX defeated Luis Arias (22-5-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-90, 99-90, and 96-93. Arias was deducted a point in the second round for punching on the break.

Among other Melikuziev vs Fulghum results, Joshua Edwards (2-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, TX dropped and stopped Alexander Rhodes (2-2, 1 KO) of West Columbia, SC in the first round at heavyweight. The official time was 2:08.

In another heavyweight matchup, Federico Pacheco Jr. (9-0, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles defeated Calvin Barnett (5-3, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, OK by unanimous decision. After six rounds, all three judges scored it 58-55.

In the telecast opener, Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA stopped Edgar Gutierrez (3-3, 2 KOs) of Yuma, AZ in the fourth round at welterweight. The time was 1:15.

Eric Priest and Luis Arias
Eric Priest and Luis Arias during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Eric Priest and Luis Arias during their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Eric Priest and Luis Arias during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Referee Allen Huggins raises Eric Priest's hand after his victory over Luis Arias in Las Vegas
Referee Allen Huggins raises Eric Priest’s hand after his victory over Luis Arias at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Eric Priest after his victory over Luis Arias in Las Vegas
Eric Priest after his victory over Luis Arias at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Referee Robert Hoyle raises Joshua Edwards' hand after his stoppage victory over Alexander Rhodes
Referee Robert Hoyle raises Joshua Edwards’ hand after his stoppage victory over Alexander Rhodes at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Federico Pacheco Jr punches Calvin Barnett during their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Federico Pacheco Jr punches Calvin Barnett during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Cayden Griffiths punches Edgar Gutierrez during their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Cayden Griffiths punches Edgar Gutierrez during their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Grant Flores throws a jab during his bout against Brandon Diaz-Campos in Las Vegas
Grant Flores throws a jab during his bout against Brandon Diaz-Campos at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Santiago Dominguez throws a jab during his bout against John Vincent Moralde
Santiago Dominguez throws a jab during his bout against John Vincent Moralde at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Daniel Garcia throws a punch during his boxing bout against George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo
Daniel Garcia throws a punch during his bout against George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, May 30, 2025 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

On Melikuziev vs Fulghum prelims

Among the prelims, Grant Flores (10-0, 8 KOs) of Thermal, CA eliminated Brandon Diaz-Campos (6-1, 6 KOs) of Hastings, NE in the fifth round at super welterweight. The time was 2:58.

Mexico’s Santiago Dominguez (28-1, 21 KOs) stopped Filipino John Vincent Moralde (27-6, 16 KOs) in the first round at welterweight. The time was 2:52.

Daniel Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) of Denver, CO scored a unanimous decision over Colombia’s George Camilo Rodriguez Pardo (10-4, 8 KOs) at lightweight. After eight rounds, all three scores were 80-72.

Latest News

