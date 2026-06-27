Live results: Xander Zayas defends unified titles against Boots Ennis

Xander Zayas faces Jaron “Boots” Ennis tonight, Saturday, June 27, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Zayas puts his unified WBA and WBO super welterweight titles on the line.

Puerto Rico’s Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his belts. The 23-year-old champion unified the titles with a split-decision victory over Abass Baraou in January.

Philadelphia’s “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) aims to become a unified champion at 154 lbs, having previously held the IBF and WBA titles at 147 lbs. The 28-year-old challenger last fought last October, defeating Uisma Lima by first-round TKO.

The co-feature pits Emiliano Vargas (17-0, 14 KOs) of Oxnard, California, against Bryce Mills (22-1, 9 KOs) of Syracuse, New York. Vargas defends his NABF, WBC USA Silver, and WBO Latino super lightweight titles.

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On the undercard, UK’s Ben Whittaker (11-0-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Silver light heavyweight title against Richard Rivera (27-2, 20 KOs) of Hartford, Connecticut.

Plus, Jahi Tucker (16-1-1, 7 KOs) of Queens, New York, and Euri Cedeno (14-0-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic clash for the vacant IBF North American, WBC USA, and WBO NABO middleweight titles.

How to watch: Boots vs Ennis streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Boots vs Boots results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis

Emiliano Vargas vs. Bryce Mills

Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera

Jahi Tucker vs. Euri Cedeno

Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT)

Juanmita Lopez De Jesus vs. Alberto Motos

Dennis Thompson vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Quincey Williams vs. Jerome Baxter

Zayas vs Boots live blog June 27, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Press Conference Highlights Watch the final press conference highlights as Xander Zayas and Jaron “Boots” Ennis preview their bout and come face to face.