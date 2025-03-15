Subscribe
Williams vs Volny results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Austin 'Ammo' Williams vs Patrice Volny live results from Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Austin 'Ammo' Williams and Patrice Volny face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing fight
Austin 'Ammo' Williams and Patrice Volny face each other at the weigh-in on March 14, 2025 ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Austin “Ammo” Williams faces Patrice Volny live on DAZN from Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL on Saturday, March 15. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at middleweight, with the WBA Continental Americas title at stake.

28-year-old Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) from Milwaukee, WI targets his second win in a row since suffering his first career defeat via 11th-round TKO against Hamzah Sheeraz last June. Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) from Canada aims for his fourth straight victory, following a ninth-round TKO against Steven Butler in mid-2024.

In the co-main event, Brooklyn’s former super middleweight title challenger Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs), who missed weight, meets fellow Puerto Rican Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the WBO NABO strap on the line.

Among the Williams vs Volny undercard matchups, Orlando’s Olympic silver medalist Omari Jones makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round super welterweight bout against Alessio Mastronunzio (14-5, 4 KOs) from Italy. Additionally, Jamaine Ortiz (18-2-1, 9 KOs) from Worcester, MA defends his WBA Continental USA super lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) from Puerto Rico.

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs Patrice Volny results

Get Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs Patrice Volny full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

  • Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny
  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz
  • Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio
  • Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo

Prelims (5:20 pm ET / 2:20 pm PT)

  • Pablo Valdez vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Carl Rogers
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

