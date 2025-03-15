Williams vs Volny results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Austin “Ammo” Williams faces Patrice Volny live on DAZN from Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL on Saturday, March 15. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at middleweight, with the WBA Continental Americas title at stake.

28-year-old Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) from Milwaukee, WI targets his second win in a row since suffering his first career defeat via 11th-round TKO against Hamzah Sheeraz last June. Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) from Canada aims for his fourth straight victory, following a ninth-round TKO against Steven Butler in mid-2024.

In the co-main event, Brooklyn’s former super middleweight title challenger Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs), who missed weight, meets fellow Puerto Rican Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the WBO NABO strap on the line.

Among the Williams vs Volny undercard matchups, Orlando’s Olympic silver medalist Omari Jones makes his pro boxing debut in a six-round super welterweight bout against Alessio Mastronunzio (14-5, 4 KOs) from Italy. Additionally, Jamaine Ortiz (18-2-1, 9 KOs) from Worcester, MA defends his WBA Continental USA super lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) from Puerto Rico.

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams vs Patrice Volny results

Main Card (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT)

