Photos: Ammo Williams vs Patrice Volny on weight, Berlanga misses, Hackett out

Austin “Ammo” Williams and Patrice Volny successfully weighed in for their bout scheduled for March 15. The pair battle it out in the main event at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, live on DAZN.

Both fighters made the required 160 lbs limit. Milwaukee’s Austin Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) came in at 160 lbs. Patrice Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) from Canada showed 159.4 lbs. The WBA Continental Americas title is on the line.

Former title challenger Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) from Brooklyn, NY weighed in at 169.6 lbs, missing the 168 lbs limit by 1.6 lbs, for his bout against Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The latter was 167.4 lbs.

Olympic silver medalist Omari Jones from Orlando, FL, tipped the scales at 149.4 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Italy’s Alessio Mastronunzio (14-5, 4 KOs), who showed 152.2 lbs. Jamaine Ortiz (18-2-1, 9 KOs) from Worcester, MA and Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) were 140 lbs and 139.6 lbs, respectively.

The scheduled 147 lbs rematch between Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) from Puerto Rico and Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) from Washington, D.C. is no longer featured on the card. Hackett reportedly suffered a leg injury while stepping out of the sauna and was forced to withdraw.

Check out the current Ammo vs Volny lineup and weights below.

Main Card

Main Card

Austin Williams (160 lbs) vs. Patrice Volny (159.4 lbs)

Edgar Berlanga (169.6 lbs)* vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (167.4 lbs)

Omari Jones (149.4 lbs) vs. Alessio Mastronunzio (152.2 lbs)

Jamaine Ortiz (140 lbs) vs. Yomar Alamo (139.6 lbs)

Prelims

Pablo Valdez (152.2 lbs) vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (148.8 lbs)

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (128 lbs) vs. Carl Rogers (128.6 lbs)

*Berlanga missed weight