Photos: Ammo Williams vs Patrice Volny on weight, Berlanga misses, Hackett out

Austin 'Ammo' Williams and Patrice Volny square off in a middleweight bout, Edgar Berlanga misses weight by 1.6 lbs, and Jalil Hackett withdraws due to injury

By Parviz Iskenderov
Austin Williams at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Patrice Volny
Austin Williams at the weigh-in on March 14, 2025 ahead of his boxing bout against Patrice Volny at Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Austin “Ammo” Williams and Patrice Volny successfully weighed in for their bout scheduled for March 15. The pair battle it out in the main event at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, live on DAZN.

Both fighters made the required 160 lbs limit. Milwaukee’s Austin Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) came in at 160 lbs. Patrice Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) from Canada showed 159.4 lbs. The WBA Continental Americas title is on the line.

Former title challenger Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) from Brooklyn, NY weighed in at 169.6 lbs, missing the 168 lbs limit by 1.6 lbs, for his bout against Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The latter was 167.4 lbs.

Olympic silver medalist Omari Jones from Orlando, FL, tipped the scales at 149.4 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Italy’s Alessio Mastronunzio (14-5, 4 KOs), who showed 152.2 lbs. Jamaine Ortiz (18-2-1, 9 KOs) from Worcester, MA and Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-3-1, 13 KOs) were 140 lbs and 139.6 lbs, respectively.

The scheduled 147 lbs rematch between Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) from Puerto Rico and Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) from Washington, D.C. is no longer featured on the card. Hackett reportedly suffered a leg injury while stepping out of the sauna and was forced to withdraw.

Check out the current Ammo vs Volny lineup and weights below.

Austin Williams
Austin Williams | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Patrice Volny
Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny
Austin Williams and Patrice Volny | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Edgar Berlanga and Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz
Edgar Berlanga and Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Omari Jones
Omari Jones | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Omari Jones and Alessio Mastronunzio
Omari Jones and Alessio Mastronunzio | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jamaine Ortiz and Yomar Alamo
Jamaine Ortiz and Yomar Alamo | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Pablo Valdez and Mauro Maximiliano Godoy
Pablo Valdez and Mauro Maximiliano Godoy | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro and Carl Rogers
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro and Carl Rogers | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

The Ammo vs Volny weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Austin Williams (160 lbs) vs. Patrice Volny (159.4 lbs)
  • Edgar Berlanga (169.6 lbs)* vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (167.4 lbs)
  • Omari Jones (149.4 lbs) vs. Alessio Mastronunzio (152.2 lbs)
  • Jamaine Ortiz (140 lbs) vs. Yomar Alamo (139.6 lbs)

Prelims

  • Pablo Valdez (152.2 lbs) vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (148.8 lbs)
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (128 lbs) vs. Carl Rogers (128.6 lbs)

*Berlanga missed weight

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

