Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol in a rematch live from The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 22. The contest pits the Canada-based undisputed light heavyweight champion against the former WBA 175-pound titleholder from Kyrgyzstan. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Beterbiev won their first fight last October, defeating Bivol by majority decision.
In the 12-round co-main event, Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) from New Zealand defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against late-replacement opponent Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) from Congo. Also on the card is a 12-round title bout between WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) from Newark, NJ and short-notice challenger Josh Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK.
Among other Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard matchups, also scheduled for 12 rounds, Dominican WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) meets British contender Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs). Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas, TX defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan.
China’s Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) and Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) from Germany battle it out for the vacant WBC heavyweight belt. Kicking off the action, Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) from Ghana defends his interim WBO light heavyweight strap against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) from England.
Among the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 prelims, Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0-1, 1 KO) makes his home-country ring appearance in a six-round super lightweight bout against Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (6-20, 5 KOs) from Brazil. Additionally, local Mohammed Alakel (2-0) of Saudi Arabia and Engel Gomez (8-42-3, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua clash in a six-rounder at lightweight.
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 start time & live stream
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. In the UK, the action begins at 3:30 pm GMT. The prelims kick off an hour earlier.
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 results
Get Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (10:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT)
- Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol
- Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole
- Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley
- Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
- Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov
- Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel
- Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith
Prelims (9:30 am ET / 2:30 pm GMT)
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira
- Mohammed Alakel vs. Engel Gomez