Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 live results from The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their rematch
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol come face-to-face at the weigh-in on February 21, 2025 ahead of their rematch at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol in a rematch live from The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 22. The contest pits the Canada-based undisputed light heavyweight champion against the former WBA 175-pound titleholder from Kyrgyzstan. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Beterbiev won their first fight last October, defeating Bivol by majority decision.

In the 12-round co-main event, Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) from New Zealand defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against late-replacement opponent Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) from Congo. Also on the card is a 12-round title bout between WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) from Newark, NJ and short-notice challenger Josh Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK.

Among other Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard matchups, also scheduled for 12 rounds, Dominican WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) meets British contender Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs). Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas, TX defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan.

China’s Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) and Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) from Germany battle it out for the vacant WBC heavyweight belt. Kicking off the action, Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) from Ghana defends his interim WBO light heavyweight strap against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) from England.

Among the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 prelims, Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0-1, 1 KO) makes his home-country ring appearance in a six-round super lightweight bout against Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (6-20, 5 KOs) from Brazil. Additionally, local Mohammed Alakel (2-0) of Saudi Arabia and Engel Gomez (8-42-3, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua clash in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 start time & live stream

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. In the UK, the action begins at 3:30 pm GMT. The prelims kick off an hour earlier.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 results

Get Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT)

  • Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol
  • Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole
  • Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley
  • Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
  • Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov
  • Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel
  • Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

Prelims (9:30 am ET / 2:30 pm GMT)

  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira
  • Mohammed Alakel vs. Engel Gomez
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

