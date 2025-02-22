Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol in a rematch live from The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 22. The contest pits the Canada-based undisputed light heavyweight champion against the former WBA 175-pound titleholder from Kyrgyzstan. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Beterbiev won their first fight last October, defeating Bivol by majority decision.

In the 12-round co-main event, Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) from New Zealand defends his interim WBO heavyweight title against late-replacement opponent Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) from Congo. Also on the card is a 12-round title bout between WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) from Newark, NJ and short-notice challenger Josh Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK.

Among other Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard matchups, also scheduled for 12 rounds, Dominican WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) meets British contender Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs). Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas, TX defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan.

China’s Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) and Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) from Germany battle it out for the vacant WBC heavyweight belt. Kicking off the action, Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) from Ghana defends his interim WBO light heavyweight strap against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) from England.

Among the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 prelims, Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0-1, 1 KO) makes his home-country ring appearance in a six-round super lightweight bout against Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (6-20, 5 KOs) from Brazil. Additionally, local Mohammed Alakel (2-0) of Saudi Arabia and Engel Gomez (8-42-3, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua clash in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 start time & live stream

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. In the UK, the action begins at 3:30 pm GMT. The prelims kick off an hour earlier.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 results

Get Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:30 am ET / 3:30 pm GMT)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

Prelims (9:30 am ET / 2:30 pm GMT)