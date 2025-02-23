Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Video: Joseph Parker stops Martin Bakole in second round to retain interim title

Joseph Parker was initially scheduled to challenge Daniel Dubois. Martin Bakole took the fight on two days' notice

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Joseph Parker came out on top on February 22 when he faced Martin Bakole at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout served as the co-feature on the card, topped by a rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

The scheduled 12-round contest didn’t go the distance. Parker claimed the win by knockout, dropping his late-replacement opponent from Congo with a right hand that caught him on top of the head. Referee Steve Gray waved the fight off at 2:17 into the second round after the latter’s corner called it a day.

Joseph Parker, who was originally scheduled to challenge Daniel Dubois for his IBF heavyweight title, retained his interim WBO belt. The 33-year-old former champion from South Auckland, New Zealand, improved to 36-3, 24 KOs, and earned his sixth straight victory.

Martin Bakole, who took the fight on two days’ notice and weighed in at 310 lbs, dropped to 21-2, 16 KOs. The Airdrie, Scotland-based 33-year-old saw his 10-fight winning streak snapped.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.