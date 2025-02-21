Subscribe
Photos: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol on weight for 175 lbs title rematch

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol run it back for the undisputed title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Michael Buffer during the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol weigh-in
Michael Buffer during the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol weigh-in on February 21, 2025 ahead of their bout at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol successfully weighed in for their rematch with the undisputed 175 lbs title on the line. The pair run it back on February 22 at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Canada-based Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs), who won their first fight last October, collecting all four major belts by majority decision, showed 175 lbs. Former WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) from Kyrgyzstan was 174.1 lbs.

Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) from New Zealand came in at 267 lbs for his bout against short-notice opponent Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) from Congo. The latter missed the ceremonial weigh-ins while still en route to Saudi Arabia. He is expected to weigh in later. Parker’s interim WBO belt is at stake.

Newark’s WBC 135 lbs champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) weighed in at 134.1 lbs for his title defense against late-replacement challenger Josh Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK. The latter was 134 lbs.

Dominican WBC 160 lbs champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) and British challenger Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 158.1 lbs and 159 lbs, respectively. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas, TX weighed in at 153.1 lbs for his interim WBC 154 lbs title defense against former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan, who was 152.1 lbs.

Additionally, Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of China and Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) of Germany weighed in at 287.5 lbs and 241 lbs, respectively, for their clash for the vacant interim WBC +200 lbs strap. Plus, Ghana’s interim WBO 175 lbs Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) and former 168 lbs champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) were 175 lbs and 174.1 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 lineup and weights below.

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol face each other
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Shakur Stevenson and Josh Padley
Shakur Stevenson and Josh Padley | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Carlos Adames and Hamzah Sheeraz
Carlos Adames and Hamzah Sheeraz | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Vergil Ortiz Jr and Israil Madrimov
Vergil Ortiz Jr and Israil Madrimov | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel
Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith
Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ziyad Almaayouf and Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira
Ziyad Almaayouf and Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Mohammed Alakel and Engel Gomez
Mohammed Alakel and Engel Gomez | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 weights are as follows:

  • Artur Beterbiev (175) vs. Dmitry Bivol (174.1)
  • Joseph Parker (267) vs. Martin Bakole (TBD)
  • Shakur Stevenson (134.1) vs. Josh Padley (134)
  • Carlos Adames (158.1) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (159)
  • Vergil Ortiz Jr (153.1) vs. Israil Madrimov (152.1)
  • Zhilei Zhang (287.5) vs. Agit Kabayel (241)
  • Joshua Buatsi (175) vs. Callum Smith (174.1)
  • Ziyad Almaayouf (143.2) vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (141.8)
  • Mohammed Alakel (134.1) vs. Engel Gomez (132.1)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

