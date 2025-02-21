Photos: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol on weight for 175 lbs title rematch

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol successfully weighed in for their rematch with the undisputed 175 lbs title on the line. The pair run it back on February 22 at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Canada-based Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs), who won their first fight last October, collecting all four major belts by majority decision, showed 175 lbs. Former WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) from Kyrgyzstan was 174.1 lbs.

Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) from New Zealand came in at 267 lbs for his bout against short-notice opponent Martin Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) from Congo. The latter missed the ceremonial weigh-ins while still en route to Saudi Arabia. He is expected to weigh in later. Parker’s interim WBO belt is at stake.

Newark’s WBC 135 lbs champion Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) weighed in at 134.1 lbs for his title defense against late-replacement challenger Josh Padley (15-0, 4 KOs) of the UK. The latter was 134 lbs.

Dominican WBC 160 lbs champion Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) and British challenger Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 158.1 lbs and 159 lbs, respectively. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas, TX weighed in at 153.1 lbs for his interim WBC 154 lbs title defense against former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan, who was 152.1 lbs.

Additionally, Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of China and Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) of Germany weighed in at 287.5 lbs and 241 lbs, respectively, for their clash for the vacant interim WBC +200 lbs strap. Plus, Ghana’s interim WBO 175 lbs Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) and former 168 lbs champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) were 175 lbs and 174.1 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 lineup and weights below.

