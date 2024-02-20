Holmes Jr vs Harrington results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Ardreal Holmes Jr faces Marlon Harrington live stream from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI on Tuesday, February 20. The bout headlines the first edition of “Big Time Boxing USA”. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Flint’s Ardreal Holmes Jr (14-0, 5 KOs) brings to the ring his USBA super welterweight title and looks to remain unbeaten. Local Marlon Harrington (10-1, 9 KOs) targets to claim the strap and eyes his third straight victory.

The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Detroit-based Ali Izmailov (11-0, 7 KOs) and Britton Norwood (13-4-1, 10 KOs) of Jackson, Mississippi. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Izmailov’s USBA belt on the line.

Among Holmes Jr vs Harrington undercard bouts, unbeaten USA Olympic Team Captain Joseph Hicks Jr. (9-0, 6 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan takes on Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-10-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina. The pair goes head to head in the six-rounder at super welterweight.

In another USA vs Argentina showdown, undefeated Da’Velle Smith (7-0, 6 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan meets Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla (19-13-1, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Marlon Harrington live stream

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Tuesday, February 20

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Marlon Harrington, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Holmes’ USBA title

Ali Izmailov vs. Britton Norwood, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Izmailov’s USBA title

Joseph Hicks vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Da’Velle Smith vs. Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Marlon Harrington results

Stay tuned for Ardreal Holmes Jr vs Marlon Harrington live results.