Ardreal Holmes Jr stops Marlon Harrington at Big Time Boxing USA – Photos

Ardreal Holmes Jr came out on top when he faced Marlon Harrington at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI on February 20. The pair squared off in the main event of “Big Time Boxing USA” first edition live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super welterweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Flint’s Holmes Jr (15-0, 6 KOs) dominated, dropped and stopped Marlon Harrington (10-2, 9 KOs) of Detroit in the second round. With the victory, a 6′ 2″ southpaw retained his USBA title.

“Not to sound cocky, but I expected to win like that,” Holmes said post-fight. “We have been working on sitting down on punches. I’m not going to lie and say I expected it that soon though. This fight put me back into the championship mode I need to stay in.”

In the co-main event, unbeaten Ali Izmaylov (12-0, 8 KOs) retained his USBA belt via fourth-round stoppage against Britton Norwood (13-5-1, 10 KOs) of Jackson, Mississippi. On the way to victory, Detroit-based light heavyweight dropped his opponent in the second and fourth rounds.

Also on the card, super welterweight Joseph Hicks Jr. (10-0, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan remained undefeated after surviving a pair of close rounds prior to knocking Argentina’s Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-11-1, 8 KOs) out in Round 4. The 2020 US Olympic Team Captain dropped his opponent in the third and fourth rounds.

In another USA vs Argentina clash that served as the telecast opener, Da’Velle Smith (8-0, 6 KOs) defeated Rolando Wenceslao Mansilla (19-14-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at middleweight, the scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-54 in favor of Inkster, Michigan’s 23-year-old.

Among other results, in a swing bout, Mexico’s Juan Hernandez Martinez (3-3-2) scored a unanimous decision against Cameran Pankey (9-1, 4 KOs) of Pontiac, Michigan. After six rounds at featherweight all three scores were 57-56. On his way to victory by unanimous decision, Martinez dropped Pankey in the third round.