Joshua vs Ngannou results, live stream, main event time, full card – Knockout Chaos

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou square off in the main event live stream from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. The 10-round boxing bout headlines the “Knockout Chaos” fight card, featuring British former two-time unified heavyweight champion up against Cameroonian-French former UFC champion.
34-year-old Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak. 37-year-old Francis Ngannou (0-1) looks to rebound from the defeat by split decision against Tyson Fury.
The co-main event pits Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of China against former world champion Joseph Parker (34-3, 23 KOs) of New Zealand. The heavyweight bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Zhang’s interim WBO title on the line.
Among Joshua vs Ngannou undercard bouts, two-weight champion Rey Vargas (36-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBC featherweight title against Nick Ball (19-0, 11 KOs) of the UK. As well, Israil Madrimov (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Magomed Kurbanov (25-0, 13 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA super welterweight title.
Plus, Mark Chamberlain (14-0, 10 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (17-2-1, 5 KOs) of Wales go toe-to-toe at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Justis Huni (8-0, 4 KOs) of Australia and Kevin Lerena (30-2, 14 KOs) of South Africa clash at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou live stream
United States
Broadcast: DAZN and PPV.com
Date: Friday, March 8
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT
Prelims: 10 am ET / 7 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, March 8
Time: 6 pm GMT
Prelims: 3 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo
Date: Saturday, March 9
Time: 5 am AEDT
Prelims: 2 am AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date and time vary by location
The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou main event time is approximately 5:50 pm ET / 2:50 pm PT in the U.S., 10:50 pm GMT in the UK and 9:50 am AEDT / 6:50 am AWST in Australia.
Fight card
Get the full fight card and results below.
Main card (DAZN PPV)
- Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Zhang’s interim WBO heavyweight title
- Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball, 12 rounds, featherweight – Vargas’ WBC featherweight title
- Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov, 12 rounds, super welterweight – vacant WBA title
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne, 12 rounds, lightweight
- Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena, 10 rounds, heavyweight
Preliminary card (free stream)
- Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou results
Stay tuned for Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou live results.