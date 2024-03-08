Rey Vargas gets dropped twice, retains title against Nick Ball via split draw

Mexico’s two-division world champion Rey Vargas retained his WBC featherweight title when he faced unbeaten British contender Nick Ball live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. The squared off on the “Knockout Chaos” PPV card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance, which saw a pair of knockdowns secured by the challenger in the eighth and 11th round. Earlier in the fight the champion won several rounds.

In the end, judge Massimo Barrovecchio scored the fight 114-112 in favor of Vargas. Judge Jun Bae Lim gave 116-110 to Ball. Judge Rey Danseco had 113-113.

As a result, Rey Vargas (36-1-1, 22 KOs) retained his belt via split draw. Nick Ball (19-0-1, 11 KOs) didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion.

