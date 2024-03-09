Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou full fight video highlights

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 8. The contest featured the former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of the UK up against the former UFC champion of Cameroon.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. Joshua knocked Ngannou out with a big right hand sending him to the canvas once in the first round and twice in the second round. The official time was 2 minutes and 38 seconds into Round 2.

Post-fight, Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) said he wanted to face the winner of the upcoming showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The pair battles it out for the undisputed heavyweight title on May 18.

Francis Ngannou (0-2) suffered his second defeat inside the squared circle. The MMA fighter fought to a split draw with Fury last October.