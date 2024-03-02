Serrano vs Meinke results, live stream, full fight card

Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke battle it out in the main event live stream from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2. The contest pits local former undisputed 126-pound champion against the IBF mandatory challenger of Germany. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.

Going through the ropes in front of her home crowd, Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts. Berlin’s southpaw Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) makes her second attempt to win a world title.

In the co-main event, Cleveland’s Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) takes on Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs) of Martinez, California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at cruiserweight.

Among Serrano vs Meinke undercard bouts, Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against interim champion Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KOs). The all-Puerto Rican world championship clash is scheduled for 12 rounds.

As well, Javon Walton (1-0, 1 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia and Joshua Torres (0-1-1) of Simi Valley, California clash in the four-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (2-0, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Gloria Munguilla (5-0) of LA meet in the four-rounder at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 3

Time: 12 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 3

Time: 11 am AEDT

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke, 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s IBF, WBA and WBO featherweight titles

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Gonzalez’s WBO light flyweight title

Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres, 4 rounds, featherweight

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Gloria Munguilla, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Prelims

Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Omar Pacheco vs. Christopher Ortiz, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke results

Stay tuned for Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke live results.