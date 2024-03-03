Jake Paul eliminates Ryan Bourland in first round

Jake Paul secured a quick win against Ryan Bourland live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke.

The scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight contest didn’t go the distance. Paul tagged, overwhelmed and cornered the “Golden Gloves” champion Bourland with a flurry of punches. Referee Luis Pabon stopped the fight at 2 minutes and 37 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Jake Paul improved to 9-1, 6 KOs. Cleveland’s 27-year-old earned his third straight victory.

Ryan Bourland dropped to 17-3, 6 KOs. The 35-year-old native of Martinez, California got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

